Sir Jim Ratcliffe has injected a further £79million into Manchester United, increasing his stake in the club to 28.94%, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The British billionaire has completed his agreed £237 million investment, which was pledged when he purchased 27.7% of United earlier this year for £1.2billion, and has also transferred ownership of his involvement to his INEOS company.

Ratcliffe's latest investment is not expected to benefit manager Ruben Amorim in the January transfer window – the £79m will reportedly be directed towards infrastructure.

According to Jacobs, Ratcliffe’s transfer of shares to INEOS means Man United will now be under the same umbrella as all his other sports assets, including football clubs Nice and Lausanne-Sport.

Ratcliffe has endured a chaotic spell at United since his arrival in February, replacing manager Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim and firing sporting director Dan Ashworth just before the January transfer window.

The 53-year-old was dismissed after just five months in the role, and United are not expected to appoint a replacement, having reportedly scrapped the sporting director position entirely.

The Red Devils could be active in the winter market, with Marcus Rashford’s future at Old Trafford now uncertain.

The English forward has revealed he is ‘ready for a new challenge’ and may leave as soon as January, though his departure after the season seems more likely at present.

Rashford’s exit would free up squad space and funds for a new signing up front, while United are eyeing two new additions in early 2025.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils are targeting a new left-back and central midfielder to bolster Amorim’s squad ahead of the second half of the season.

United are currently sitting 13th in the Premier League after 16 games, six points off the top four.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-12-24.