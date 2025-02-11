Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are reportedly looking at making over 100 staff members at Manchester United redundant, as part of their polarising cost-cutting measures, the Daily Mail has revealed.

The top brass are eager to minimise the club's losses to ensure boss Ruben Amorim has the funds at his disposal to bolster the first-team. But Manchester United supporters are outraged by the news, and have slammed Ratcliffe and his entourage.

It's not the first occasion such a decision has been made either. Almost a quarter of the workforce were made redundant in the summer last year, as part of what David Ornstein described as being a "brutal" measure.

United Fans Furious with Club Decision to Sack Staff

'Further pain is on the way' for Red Devils' workforce

According to the report from the Daily Mail, Manchester United are set to dismiss a huge chunk of their staff once again. Though an accurate number has not been quoted, inside sources suggest it could fall anywhere between 100 and 200.

Up to 250 employees lost their jobs at Manchester United in 2024, while many had also seen Christmas bonuses slashed at the turn of the year. A former club steward recently spoke about bonuses for those in his role being cut as well, as part of "petty" measures which were ultimately "pinching off people at the bottom of the ladder".

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have made a loss of more than £300 million over the course of the last three years, as per Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol.

Following the recent reveal of further jobs being cut, fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disregard. One such supporter felt INEOS were no different to the other part-owners: "They’re basically Glazers 2.0."

Another fan expressed their disappointment at the club's cruel approach: "How are you so comfortable rendering hundreds of people jobless?? This isn’t the way to go INEOS."

Many felt they had conclusively lost trust in Ratcliffe and INEOS, with one writing: "We need INEOS out". Another fan shared a similar sentiment: "Embarrassing. #RatcliffeOut".

