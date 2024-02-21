Highlights New Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has expressed that a fresh decision will be made about Mason Greenwood's future at the club.

Greenwood hasn't played for United since January 2022, with the club sending him on loan following an internal investigation after the UK Crown Prosecution Service discontinued its case against him.

Loaned to Getafe, Greenwood has impressed in Spain, attracting interest from top clubs after a successful spell in La Liga.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said that Manchester United will make a fresh decision regarding Mason Greenwood's future at the club, per The Athletic. The INEOS chair has said that decisions over the matter must be made now that his purchase of a minority stake in the club has now been confirmed.

The Red Devils' academy prospect was made available for a transfer in the summer of 2023, after United went back on their plans to reintroduce him to the squad. Greenwood had been subject to an internal club investigation since February 2023, after the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued its case against him for attempted rape, assault, and coercive control. He has not played for the club since January 2022.

United's statement in August stated that all parties 'recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career' at Old Trafford, and that it had been mutually agreed that it would be appropriate for Greenwood to restart his career elsewhere.

Ratcliffe on Greenwoord's future

'We will make a decision and we will justify it.'

A loan move to Getafe was agreed on the final day of the summer transfer window, and has gone on to impress, with Greenwood attracting interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. According to the Manchester Evening News, United had set a price tag of €40m (£34m) for their player.

However, in a new interview after his purchase of United was signed off on, Ratcliffe has kept the door at Old Trafford ajar for the loanee, stating that a new decision will be made about his future. The club's new owner spoke about understanding "the facts not the hype".

"Yes, absolutely," he said when asked if a new decision will be made, per The Athletic. "We will make a decision and we will justify it.

"He’s a Manchester United footballer so we are in charge of football. So the answer is yes, we have to make decisions. It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made.

"He’s on loan obviously but he’s not the only one. We’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision on so we will do that.

"The process will be: understand the facts not the hype and then try and come to fair decision on the basis of values which is basically is he a good guy or not, and answer could he play sincerely for Manchester United well and would we be comfortable with it and would the fans be comfortable with it."

Greenwood's performances in Spain

Forward has attracted interest from top clubs

As mentioned above, Greenwood has caught the eye of two of Spain's biggest clubs during his spell at Getafe. The 22-year-old has scored seven times for his new club in 24 appearances, while also assisting his teammates five times.

United's previous position, per a report from The Athletic in November 2023, had been for Greenwood to continue his rehabilitation away from the club before a permanent deal was agreed. However, Ratcliffe's comments, while not indicating a complete u-turn on the matter, do leave room for him to return to the squad. As he says, decisions will have to be made about how fans and all those at the club feel about Greenwood potentially returning to the fold.