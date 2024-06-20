Highlights Manchester United have been heavily linked with Jean-Clair Todibo but have been told by UEFA that they cannot currently sign any Nice players.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, owns a significant stake in United and also owns 100 per cent of French club Nice.

United and Nice both qualified to play in the 2024-25 Europa League and UEFA rules say they can't trade players at the moment due to the ownership situation.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe said it is "not fair" that Manchester United are not allowed to buy players from French side OGC Nice. United have been heavily linked with centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, but that potential move appears to have fallen through as a result of UEFA's multi-club ownership rules.

Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, owns a significant stake in United and owns 100 per cent of Nice. UEFA rules prohibit clubs with the same owners from trading players while they are currently subject to multi-club ownership tests. United and Nice are due to compete alongside each other in the 2024-25 Europa League.

Ratcliffe Reacts to Transfer Blow

United interested in Nice defender Todibo

Ratcliffe did not specifically name Todibo but confirmed that United and Nice have been told that they will not be able to trade players this summer. “They (UEFA) have said we can sell him to another Premiership club, but we can't sell to Manchester United,” Ratcliffe told Bloomberg. “But that's not fair on the player and I don’t see what that achieves.”

UEFA issued guidance in May which said clubs that are currently subject to multi-club ownership tests can not transfer players to each other during the season in which they are competing in the same competition, or during the first transfer window immediately afterwards. In this case, that means United will not be allowed to sign Todibo in 2025 either.

United looked set to miss out on European football after finishing eighth in the Premier League but secured a spot in UEFA's secondary competition with their win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

United Still Awaiting Europa League Confirmation

Independent panel assessing evidence

However, concerns soon emerged that there could be an issue with United taking part in the competition alongside Nice due to UEFA's multi-club ownership rules. The rules stipulate that two clubs with the same owners cannot compete in the same competition, unless specific conditions are met.

INEOS currently owns a 27 per cent stake in United but further planned investment would see their stake in the club rise above UEFA's 30 per cent threshold for multi-club ownership rules to apply. INEOS owns 100 per cent of Nice having completed a full takeover of the club in 2019.

If INEOS does increase its stake in United to above 30 per cent, then in order for both United and Nice to compete in the Europa League next season, INEOS would have to demonstrate that it does not share any joint management across both clubs. United were given until June 3 to submit evidence to prove that they satisfy the rules, and they are now awaiting the verdict of an independent panel on the matter.

The Times reported in May that United and Nice were likely to be given the green light to compete alongside each other in the Europa League but formal approval is yet to be given.