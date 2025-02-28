In February 2024, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group purchased a 27.7% stake in Manchester United. This was later increased to 29%, but the unpopular Glazers remain the majority owners of the club. INEOS have been in control of football operations for the past year, which led to the sacking of Erik ten Hag in October 2024.

Man United have not won the Premier League since 2013, and it is easy to forget the legends that played for the club in the past. Under Sir Alex Ferguson, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney helped the Red Devils dominate English football.

When Ratcliffe was growing up as a boyhood United fan, the club won the European Cup in 1968 under Sir Matt Busby, who led the likes of George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton. A month after his minority stake was announced, Ratcliffe revealed his best United player of all time on the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast.

Cristiano Ronaldo Named as Ratcliffe's Best United Player of All Time

He also mentioned George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton in his answer