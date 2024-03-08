Highlights Seb Coe has been appointed to lead an Old Trafford regeneration task force with Gary Neville and Mayor Andrew Burnham.

Ratcliffe has spoken in the past about wanting to turn the stadium into a 'Wembley of the North'.

Potential plans involve a complete rebuild of the iconic Manchester United ground to address longstanding issues.

Former Olympian and President of World Athletics, Lord Sebastian Coe, has been appointed as the man leading the regeneration of Manchester United stadium Old Trafford by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Coe played a pivotal part in London's successful bid to hold the 2012 Olympics before becoming leader of the organising committee for the event. The former long-distance runner attempted to recruit Sir Alex Ferguson as manager for the team GB football team and was initially given the green light before things fell through.

In a strange turn of events, it seems as though the 67-year-old will now work in much closer proximity to Sir Alex as Manchester United begin to explore options to upgrade their legendary stadium.

Seb Coe leading 'Old Trafford task force'

Gary Neville is also part of the team

Coe has officially been named as the leader of the 'Old Trafford task force' which also includes former club captain Gary Neville and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andrew Burnham.

Speaking on his involvement in the project, Coe emphasised the importance of the planned work, comparing it to the work he did in advance of London 2012, stating:

"Throughout my career in sport, I have seen the potential for stadiums to become focal points for strong communities and catalysts for social and economic development. "That was certainly true of the venues we built in east London for the 2012 Olympics, and we are overdue a project of similar scale and ambition in the north of England."

This comes off the back of Manchester United's co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe making clear his desire to turn Old Trafford into the 'Wembley of the North'.The chairman of INEOS also explained how the project could be crucial not only for Manchester United, but also for the region, claiming:

"This can be a major regeneration project for an area of Greater Manchester. "The north-west of England has a greater concentration of major football clubs than anywhere else in the world, yet we don’t have a stadium on the scale of Wembley, the Nou Camp or Bernabeu. We will not be able to change that on our own, which is why this task force is so important to help us seize this once-in-a-century opportunity.”

It is believed that the former Olympic champion's role will heavily involve finding ways to finance the project, with talks already being held with potential investors.

The future of Old Trafford

"Sir Jim Ratcliffe's initial preference is for a new build"

The legendary stadium has been home to the Red Devils since 1910, but has recently been the home of leaks, both in the roof and within the dressing room. The dilapidated arena has been in desperate need of improvement for many years, but has been neglected by the Glazer family.

There are two options available for the future of the stadium. It can be either redeveloped or there could be a complete rebuild. As per journalist Mark Critchley, of The Athletic, the second option is the one that is preferred by Ratcliffe, who wants to use land that the club owns surrounding the Theatre of Dreams to build a new state-of-the-art home for the 20-time champions of England.