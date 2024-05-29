Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly set out five new rules that must be followed by the Manchester United manager.

The majority of the regulations are in regard to the transfer strategy at the club, with an emphasis put on younger players being signed.

Erik ten Hag isn't guaranteed to be the manager of the club at the start of the 2024/25 season, but any new boss will need to get on board with Ratcliffe's vision.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly set out five new rules that must be followed by the Manchester United manager as he looks to guide the club in a new direction. It's unclear who will be in the Old Trafford dugout with speculation still surrounding Erik ten Hag's future.

Despite leading the Red Devils to an unlikely FA Cup triumph against fierce rivals Manchester City, the Dutch boss is still said to be at risk of losing his job after the club finished in their lowest-ever Premier League position (8th). While the domestic cup success should guarantee Europa League football, there is still uncertainty around this due to INEOS' multi-club ownership of both United and OGC Nice.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United finished a Premier League season with a negative goal difference for the first time ever in the 2023/24 campaign.

So, very little is known about what the future holds at Old Trafford, but Ratcliffe has laid down the law on several matters in an attempt to bring stability to the biggest club in the country. The British billionaire doesn't look to be messing around when it comes to the future of Manchester United.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Five New Rules

The Man United manager must stick by these rules

According to The Sun, Ratcliffe has outlined five clear instructions that are designed to shape the future of the club. Whether these rules are to be followed by Ten Hag or the next man to take the reigns as manager, the Englishman will insist they are followed.

His first stipulation is that a change to the recruitment structure will see at least five players aged 25 or under come through the door. The reason behind this is to make the team look more energetic and less lacklustre on the pitch, as they did throughout the 2023/24 season.

Related Ten Hag's Situation Remains 'Open' at Man Utd Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag appears to be under increasing pressure, despite winning the FA Cup, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update

There will also be an emphasis put on signing the next big talents in world football rather than prioritising big-name signings. This has been the direction of the club for many years, but Ratcliffe is keen to steer away from 'Galactico-esque' signings. The manager will also be provided a list of three players to pick from by the United board. This follows the rule that the boss won't provide names of players they wish to sign, but rather point out areas for improvement.

The final regulation Ratcliffe is set to insist upon is not transfer-related. Instead, the style of play is expected to be designed by Jason Wilcox - the club's new technical director - rather than the manager.

Manchester United's Future

The managerial position will be the first priority

It has been claimed that an end-of-season review will decide the fate of Ten Hag in the coming days or weeks. This is likely to include discussions between the Dutchman and the hierarchy at the club. Should he not agree to the terms set out by the owners, he could find himself out of a job.

Related ‘Many Managers Waiting to See’ if Man Utd Sack Ten Hag The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League, with no European football guaranteed for next season

In that case, it would be vital for the Red Devils to target a manager who would be willing to follow the orders handed out by Ratcliffe and his team. This is likely to be a younger boss, as some more experienced managers would be more insistent on doing business on their terms.

The 2024/25 season will be the first chance fans get to see the new Manchester United in action, but no one is quite sure what that will look like yet. There could be many key changes to come in terms of both coaching and playing staff.