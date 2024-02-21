Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe has acquired a 27.7% stake in Manchester United, with him set to make huge changes to the club, including their iconic Old Trafford stadium.

Ratcliffe is planning to build a new stadium near Trafford Park, labeled as the 'Wembley of the North.'

Ratcliffe intends to seek financial help from the government or use taxpayers' money for building the new stadium to benefit the north of England.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's tenure at Manchester United is officially underway, with the club recently confirming his arrival on social media via a statement. The billionaire brings a sense of optimism to the club, with fans hoping he will steer them in the right direction as the Red Devils receive some much-needed investment in numerous areas.

Ratcliffe has bought 27.7% of United but will take on significant control of the club. After nearly two decades with the Glazers at the helm, the Red Devils have seen very little investment in areas away from the pitch. The club's training facilities are lacking, and Old Trafford is nowhere near the standard it should be considering the stature of United.

Things haven't been too great on the pitch for the side either, with numerous issues and money wasted over the last 11 years since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down as manager. Ratcliffe's arrival should benefit the team on the pitch, with recruitment a primary focus, as reports suggesting United are preparing a deal for Newcastle United's sporting director, Dan Ashworth, reveals. What's more, though, there's also an intention to change the pitch they play on with plans to build a new stadium for the club, as Ratcliffe has personally revealed during an interview following his arrival.

Ratcliffe wants to replace Old Trafford

He wants to build the 'Wembley of the North'

It's no secret that Old Trafford needs some work. It has for a while, and the state of the stadium is quite embarrassing for a club of United's size. They've played at the stadium since 1910, but a lack of investment over the years has left it looking worse for wear. The general belief was that Ratcliffe would pump money into upgrading Old Trafford once he took charge. That isn't to be the case apparently, though, as he's now revealed, in an interview with BBC Sport, that he wants to build an entirely new ground from scratch.

"It's about time someone built a national stadium in the north of England. If it can be achieved, it would clearly be my preference. I would be very excited for the north of England."

There is the possibility of upgrading Old Trafford instead, which would increase the stadium capacity to around 90,000, but Ratcliffe doesn't believe it would be beneficial due to the age of the ground. Instead, he wants to build a new stadium near Trafford Park, with the aim of benefiting Manchester as a city, and the whole of the north of England, rather than just his club.

"There is quite a big argument, in my view, for regenerating that whole south side of Manchester. The nucleus of it would be building a new world-class state-of-the-art stadium which could take England games, the FA Cup final, Champions League finals. It could serve the north of England. "There is a bias in the UK in terms of where national stadiums have been built - they are all in the south. There is a lot of talk about levelling up. HS2 has been cancelled and all that is going to be spent on the rail network in London. The people in the north pay their taxes just as the people in the south. Why shouldn't there be a venue in the north of England for England to play at? Why does everyone in the north have to go to the south for the semi-finals of the FA Cup?"

He's got a point, but if such a move were to be made, Ratcliffe doesn't intend to spend all of his own money on building a new stadium and would want financial help.

Ratcliffe would want the government to lend a hand

He'd want to use taxpayers' money

As he believes building the new stadium would benefit the north of England as a whole, and not just Manchester United, Ratcliffe has admitted he'd want to speak to the government about building it and potentially use some of the country's taxpayers' money to help fund it. When asked about the matter, he revealed as such.

"I think, as part of a regeneration project, there has to be a conversation with the national government."

There's no denying that United need a new stadium, but it will be interesting to see just how quickly Ratcliffe can get the ball rolling, especially if the government need to lend a hand.