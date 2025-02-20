If Sir Jim Ratcliffe wasn't already becoming an unpopular figure at Old Trafford, a story detailing the first time he met former Manchester United Women's captain Katie Zelem has emerged, with fans left shocked by what the British billionaire asked the England international. Ratcliffe's partial takeover of the Red Devils was completed almost a year ago today, with the confirmation of the deal being announced on February 21st, 2024.

Despite overseeing an overhaul of staff behind the scenes and appointing Ruben Amorim as manager, things have not improved at all at the Theatre of Dreams, with Ratcliffe's cost-cutting measures making him public enemy number one alongside the Glazers. With his reputation already dwindling, it has been revealed exactly what the 72-year-old said to then United Women's skipper Zelem during his first tour of the club's training ground.

Related Ratcliffe Slammed for "Appalling" Cost-Cutting Measures Imposed at Man Utd Ratcliffe has made himself a very unpopular figure at Old Trafford with his recent cost-cutting measures

Ratcliffe Unaware of Manchester United Women's Captain

The billionaire reportedly asked Zelem what she did at the club

Close

In a report from the Telegraph that chronicled Ratcliffe's first year at the club, details were revealed on how the co-owner seemed to care li