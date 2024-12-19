Manchester United fans have slammed co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe after another one of the billionaire's brutal cost-cutting measures has come to light. The 72-year-old, whose ownership stake has just increased by 1.24% it has been announced, has not been shy in making unpopular decisions in order to help save money at the football club.

Many employees were left shocked earlier in the year after it was announced that mass redundancies would be taking place. It also came to light that many people had seen their Christmas bonuses slashed as Ratcliffe attempts to scale back United's expenditure. However, a story from a former employee has delved into how the INEOS chairman's treatment of staff forced him to leave the club after working there for nearly a quarter of a century.

Former United Steward Reveals Poor Treatment

Bonus schemes have been cut leaving people in difficult financial situations

Speaking with the i Paper, former Old Trafford steward Frank Robinson explained how the recent cost-cutting measures and poor treatment of staff caused him to leave his role after working for the club for 24 years. It was revealed that stewards used to receive a £100 bonus for every 10 games they attended, and there was also a weekly £50 prize for the best steward.

However, this has since been revoked by Ratcliffe, leading to Robinson criticising the owner for taking from people less fortunate than himself:

"A lot of stewards are leaving since Ratcliffe came in. Up until last year they used to get an attendance bonus. Every 10 matches we did, we got a £100 bonus. Now they said you’re not having that. So they stopped that completely. For many years you’d have a steward of the week, someone nominated or fans wrote in and said how well this steward had done. You got £50 for that. Now they still have steward of the week, but they have no award. "It’s very petty for a football club. You’re pinching off people at the bottom of the ladder."

Robinson claimed that the club is going as far as to place stewards above the age of 70 in the top tiers of the stadium, knowing that they will not like it and will leave - replacing them with untrained and underqualified staff instead.

Fans React to Treatment of United Staff

Supporters are unsurprisingly unhappy with Ratcliffe's recent actions

In response to this latest news, fans have been quick to take to social media and criticise Ratcliffe for his ruthless nature to those who don't deserve such treatment. One person described the situation as being "really, really ugly," while a second added that it was "disgusting"

A third labelled the actions as "appalling," while a fourth classed it as "truly awful." Finally, a fifth person claimed when describing Ratcliffe that: "We got Scrooge as a owner."