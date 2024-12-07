Sir Jim Ratcliffe has called Manchester United a 'mediocre' football club in an extraordinarily blunt interview. The INEOS chairman identified data analysis within their recruitment as a big problem, claiming they are 'very poor' at it.

Ratcliffe's INEOS acquired a 25% stake in the Red Devils in December 2023 – later approved by the Premier League Board in February 2024 – and he's in the process of trying to return the club to the very top after years of underperformance.

New manager Ruben Amorim has a big task on his hands if he is to succeed in the Old Trafford hot seat and one issue for his predecessor Erik ten Hag was recruitment. A number of signings during his tenure struggled, with £86m-winger Antony the most infamous example.

Speaking in a recent interview with fanzine United We Stand, as per Daily Mail, Ratcliffe wasn't shy of delivering a few home truths when speaking about how the club needs to improve after years of decline. He said:

"The club has drifted for a long period of time, a decade or so. Manchester United has become mediocre. It's not elite and it is supposed to be one of the best football clubs in the world. That's what it used to be under Alex. "There is major change to come to achieve elite status. But already there has been huge change at this club."

He went on to highlight recruitment as a key area he feels isn't 'good enough'. He explained how he has the aim of changing that to become the very best, saying: