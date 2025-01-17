Sir Jim Ratcliffe was left unimpressed in the stands during Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Southampton at Old Trafford, which saw the Red Devils complete a late comeback over the Premier League strugglers on Thursday night.

A stunning second-half hat-trick from Amad Diallo saved United from another worrying result under Ruben Amorim and steered the Red Devils clear of a fourth consecutive top-flight home defeat.

After conceding just before the break from Manuel Ugarte’s own goal, the Red Devils pushed for an equaliser in the second half and came close to levelling the scores through Antony, who received the ball on a platter from Alejandro Garnacho but appeared to slip and sent the ball sideways.

The Brazilian’s wasted opportunity, labelled ‘miss of the season’, was far from pleasing to Ratcliffe, whom the BBC journalist Simon Stone spotted in the stands with ‘a stern face’ moments after the play.

Sir Jim Spotted in the Stands

During Man United v Southampton

Ratcliffe’s frustration was evident on Thursday night as United struggled at both ends of the pitch, with Leny Yoro also delivering a concerning display as Southampton’s wide players, Kyle Walker-Peters and Kamaldeen Sulemana, caused him problems.

According to Stone, moments before Antony’s miss in the second half, the Frenchman got ‘absolutely skinned’ by Sulemana on the other side of the pitch:

“Leny Yoro just got absolutely skinned by Kamaldeen Sulemana. “Play switches to the other end and Antony fails to put the ball into an open goal. “That pair cost £134m. “No wonder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has a stern face.”

Yoro started the contest on the right side of a back three but struggled against the Saints players, before being hooked off for Harry Maguire a few minutes before full time.

Antony, meanwhile, was handed 45 minutes by Ruben Amorim on Thursday, the longest he spent on the pitch in a Premier League game this season.

United have climbed to 12th following their victory and will next face Brighton away on Sunday.

Antony's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 7 Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected goals 0.6 Expected assisted goals 0.2 Minutes played 134

