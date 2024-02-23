Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims to turn Manchester United into a top European side once more by investing in transfers and a new stadium.

United are targeting three positions this summer, while their Premier League Profit and Sustainability rules buffer could be increased through player sales.

The club have been linked with players such as Edmond Tapsoba already this season, and increasing their transfer budget even further could allow them to make several expensive signings.

After Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS entourage completed their purchase of a minority stake in Manchester United, the club's new owner is already looking to transform the Red Devils into a top European side once again. The billionaire brings a sense of optimism to the club and is already planning to build a new stadium near Trafford Park, labeled as the 'Wembley of the North.'

This summer could prove to be a major few months in terms of the club's future, as the billionaire is ready to approve a significant transfer spend, according to MailOnline, amid the club's financial restrictions easing. Erik ten Hag's side are no longer in danger of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules [PSR] according to the report.

United were unable to sign any new players in the January window because of financial restraints, but they will have more room to work with when the accounting period resets in July, but the club will remain mindful of the limits. Under current PSR rules, clubs in the Premier League are only permitted losses of £105 million over a three-year period, leaving the Red Devils with barely any freedom last month after spending over £500m on new players over the last three seasons.

However, the Mail report that the club's annual income has risen from £477m to £648m over the same period, which gives them more money to spend this summer. That, in turn, could allow them to make some huge moves in the summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe targeting three positions

The club will have a PSR buffer of around £40 million

According to the Mail's report, the Red Devils are targeting three positions this summer: a striker, a centre-midfielder and a central defender. United's recent accounts show that the club will have a buffer of around £40m without risking a PSR breach, which will be worth much more in the transfer market as fees and wages are amortised over the course of a player's contract.

The players targeted will depend on outgoings this summer, as the club are keen to sell a few of their top earners who don't have a future at Old Trafford. United can increase their PSR clearance further, and raise cash for signings, through player trading and cutting wages.

The process is already well underway as Anthony Martial's £275,000-a-week wages will be removed from the books when he leaves the club at the end of the season. Raphael Varane’s future at the club has also been subject to speculation, and his £340,000-a-week wage could also be cut.

Jadon Sancho, on loan at Borussia Dortmund, could also permanently leave the club. Along with Antony, the duo could potentially bring in £100m if both are sold in the summer. And you also have the futures of Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellistri, and Hannibal Mejbri to account for, with the trio all sent out on loan and unlikely to play a big role for the club moving forward. If United can make further player sales, their transfer budget in the summer will be quite something.

But who might they target? Well, GIVEMESPORT thought we'd take a look at some of the names linked with the club, and try to build United's best team for the 2024/25 season. And if they get it right, United could be challenging for major trophies again soon.

Manchester United's potential lineup for 2024/25

Goalkeeper and defence

Onana is expected to maintain his place as the number one keeper next season. While he hasn't enjoyed the best of starts to his United career, making far too many mistakes early on, there is still belief that his confidence and ability will shine through in the long term. Therefore, United fans shouldn't be surprised if they don't go for a 'keeper in the summer.

Diogo Dalot's future at Old Trafford looked to be uncertain at the start of last season. However, he was quick to earn the trust of Ten Hag. So far this season, the Portugal international has been a regular and has seemed to have nailed down the right-back spot ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. And many will not be surprised to see Lisandro Martinez at centre back. It wouldn't be ridiculous to rank the Argentine among the best centre-backs in the Premier League currently after his influential opening 12 months. Despite recently suffering a major injury blow recently, the defender will be back in time for the 2024/25 campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba is catching the eye of the Red Devils as they search for defensive incomings in the summer transfer window. The defender has been a crucial element of Xabi Alonso’s side this season, and his performances have not gone unnoticed across Europe. Already a well-established international for Burkina Faso, the German side will find it difficult to keep hold of their star man this summer.

Luke Shaw has endured a tough season following the recent news that he will be out of action for the next 12 weeks after suffering a hamstring injury during the Red Devils' 2-1 win against Luton Town. If he can come back towards the end of the season and eventually feature for the club in pre-season without picking up a knock, he will unquestionably be the club's starting left back next season.

Midfield

The biggest breakout star of the 2023/24 Premier League season is without a shadow of a doubt Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. Mainoo's camp are remaining calm over his prospects of securing a lucrative new contract, according to MailOnline, and plans have been put in place for him to continue developing at United where he will likely play a key role for them next season.

Mainoo could be sitting in midfield along with Frenkie De Jong. Yes, we know. We've heard this one before. Ever since Ten Hag arrived in England, his fellow Dutchman has been forever linked with rekindling their relationship from their time at Ajax. According to Relevo and Spanish journalist Lluís Canut, the midfielder may now be open to leaving the Nou Camp. With United after a midfielder, it would come as no surprise to see the club go after De Jong, with them already keeping one eye on the future of the midfield maestro.

Sitting just in front of the pair will no doubt be Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese star, who joined the club in January 2020, has been a major success for the Red Devils, providing a bucket load of both goals and assists. His offensive flair has been crucial for a side that’s lacked a little firepower at times over the years, and one of the best midfielders in the Premier League will no doubt play a starring role next season.

Attack

Manchester United fans are brimming with excitement over Alejandro Garnacho’s development in the famous Old Trafford threads. Blessed with a terrific turn of pace and willingness to drive at retreating defenders, the Argentine offers the 20-time English champions a different option when on the front foot. Not only is he one of the best teenagers in the league, but you could argue that he is one of the best wingers in England too. On the opposite flank, Marcus Rashford is expected to continue his place out wide next season. The Englishman is at his best when he's playing out wide, and this is the position he takes up weekly now due to Rasmus Hojlund's arrival.

Speaking of Hoijlund, the Denmark international struggled for form at the start of the season, but fans are now starting to see why the club paid £72m for his services. Since the turn of the new year, Hoijlund has been firing regularly in the league, with nobody involved in more goals in 2024 than him.

The striker position is another area the club want to strengthen, however. While the club are not necessarily looking to replace Hoijlund, they do want to provide cover, and they are interested in signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT in January that they have made some kind of formative approach to his representatives, with the youngster already hitting 10 goals and six assists in Italy. If United can bring him to the 'Theatre of Dreams', Ten Hag will have one of the most exciting young squads in the league at his disposal.