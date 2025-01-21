On the field, Ruben Amorim is struggling to get a tune out of his players – as evidenced by the recent 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford. Off it, minority co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has continued his cost-cutting measures.

Ratcliffe, whose Manchester United ownership stake increased by 1.24% in December 2024 by injecting a further £79 million into the club, has been keen to free up funds in the club’s kitty and, as such, has not been afraid to upset the applecart since his arrival.

A plethora of club employees were left without jobs in early 2024 as Ratcliffe – and his INEOS-led team – were behind the mass redundancies that took place in Stretford, while many people’s Christmas bonuses were slashed as a means of saving cash.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ratcliffe now holds a 28.94% stake in Manchester United. The Glazer family own the rest.

Ratcliffe, one of the richest club owners in England’s top flight, was also a driving force behind Sir Alex Ferguson falling victim to the club’s fresh cost-cutting regime at Old Trafford. The Scot, who oversaw 1,494 games in charge of the Red Devils, was stripped of his ambassadorial role.

The 72-year-old has now taken it a step further by cutting the salaries of three club legends, as exclusively reported by talkSPORT’s Alex Crook. The report suggested that the club had declined to comment on the news.

Club ambassadors – legendary captain Bryan Robson, former talisman Andy Cole and Denis Irwin, one of the most underrated players in Premier League history – have been told that their salaries are set to be slashed.

Related 3 Manchester United Players Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ‘Desperate to Axe’ in January Manchester United's minority stakeholder is keen to free up funds to help comply with the Premier League's PSR regulations.

Robson – affectionally monikered ‘Captain Marvel’ by the Old Trafford faithful – has been in his position since 2011 and is tasked with appearing an events in all corners of the globe to represent the 13-time Premier League winners.

Irwin, 59, and Cole, 53, fulfil similar roles to Robson, regarded as one of the best captains in Manchester United’s long and storied history, in hosting sponsors and hospitality guests for home outings in all competitions.

According to talkSPORT, the fee for matchday ambassadorial duties range from £500 to £1,000 and, given that old school wages were not as handsome in today’s day and age, many former players rely on the cash flow.

Close

Fans, amid a period of club-wide torment, are not best pleased with Ratcliffe and his entourage’s treatment of club legends by cutting their wages. Taking to social media, one bemused supporter said: “Every day, we sink to a new low.”

Highlighting the sorry state of affairs surrounding the once-dominant club, amid Amorim’s tough start to life in the Old Trafford dugout, a second supporter suggested that things are ‘getting worse and worse’ as more time passes.

“Just getting worse and worse as the days go by.”

A final fan of the Red Devils kept it short and sweet to display their feelings towards the British billionaire, who has been a fan of the club since birth, by calling out the club’s cost-cutting measures: “Cheapskates!”