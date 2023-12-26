Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been urged to demolish Old Trafford and build a new stadium for Manchester United.

Significant investment is needed to restore United's glory and improve team and facilities, especially the club's stadium.

Three options are on the table: demolish Old Trafford and build new stadium, minor investment and renovation, or expand and redevelop the ground.

After a drawn-out saga, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has become a minority owner of Manchester United, taking a 25% stake in the club after a £1.25b deal was announced on Christmas Eve. The billionaire had been linked with the Premier League club for quite some time, but he's finally got a deal over the line and with his new share, he's poised to take full control of footballing operations from the Glazers.

Ratcliffe has a tall task on his hands of restoring United to their previous glory, with the team falling on some hard times over the last decade. Significant investment needs to go into the team and personnel, to try and improve fortunes on the pitch, but there's also a lot of work that needs to be done with the Red Devils' facilities, especially Old Trafford. The historic ground has certainly seen better days and has been looking worse for wear recently, so that is one of the billionaire's first areas of concern.

Related Gary Neville reacts to state of Old Trafford after Manchester derby Talk about a visual metaphor of life at Manchester United right now...

Ratcliffe's options for fixing Man Utd's stadium issue

One is demolishing Old Trafford completely and building a new ground

While a renovation is expected, Ratcliffe is now being urged to demolish Old Trafford completely and build a completely brand new stadium for United, according to the Telegraph. The decision is being pushed by Populous, the global architectural design firm that was behind the incredible creation of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In an exclusive interview with the Telegraph, the chief executive of Populous, Chris Lee, spoke out about the plans to sort out United's stadium woes and revealed that he thought the best option was to scrap Old Trafford and start completely from scratch.

“Well, I would say this wouldn’t I but I feel the new build may well turn out to be the most cost-effective solution. “Architecturally, in the space available you could do something really innovative and exciting. There would be no space constrictions."

Demolishing Old Trafford and building a new stadium is just one of three options currently on the table for Ratcliffe, who is also said to be considering a minor investment into Old Trafford and a small renovation, or an expansion to the south stand over the adjacent railway and a complete redevelopment of the ground.

Plans to improve Old Trafford have been in place for almost two years

They were originally announced back in April 2022

It's been pretty clear for a while now that something needed to be done about Old Trafford. The roof was leaking, the facilities felt outdated, and it had become a major area of criticism at United. The Glazers recognised this too and it was announced back in April that they would be investing in improving the historic ground.

In a case that's very fitting of their entire reign in charge of the club, though, the plans to sort out Old Trafford had largely been forgotten and there was no real progress from the initial announcement and the hiring of Populous at the time. With Ratcliffe taking charge, however, those plans have been pushed back to the forefront and time will tell whether that means a significant redevelopment of Old Trafford, or a new stadium completely.