That said, three Bundesliga clubs are monitoring Sancho's situation and are interested in signing him in January.

Manchester United's center forward department could undergo changes, with potential interest in Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho is looking more and more likely to leave in the upcoming January transfer window, though Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth explains who at the club could give the 23-cap Englishman a lifeline to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford.

The situation between Sancho and boss Erik ten Hag has prolonged much longer than expected, with the former Borussia Dortmund man’s last minutes in the fabled red of United coming at the back end of August against Nottingham Forest.

After the Dutchman insisted his winger had not been training at the highest level, Sancho hit back in a belatedly-deleted post on social media, insisting that he had become a ‘scapegoat’ at the club. The two are still yet to sweep the incident under the carpet and move, leaving the door ajar for Sancho's exit.

A trio of Bundesliga sides are monitoring Sancho

A lot of people associated with the club were more than pleased with the acquisition of the winger from Dortmund back in 2021 as the Red Devils split ways with £73 million for his services, though his 82-game career at the club has left a lot to be desired. Having totted just 12 goals and six assists in that time frame, his signing is the prime example of the Manchester outfit’s wayward recruitment strategy.

His signing was met with much fanfare – and for good reason, too. For Dortmund, Sancho had emerged as one of the hottest talents in world football, scoring 50 goals and provided an additional 64 assists in 137 outings – a return that dwarfs his one in Greater Manchester.

Jadon Sancho - Senior Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Borussia Dortmund 137 50 64 6 0 Manchester United 82 12 6 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

With The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently telling GIVEMESPORT that keeping Sancho on the books would be a ‘big issue’, it seems as if his stint in Manchester will be coming to an end in January. Per 90min, a trident of Bundesliga clubs are monitoring his situation ahead of January. Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart have also been credited with an interest for the £250,000-a-week earner, though it has been reported that offloading the wide man is becoming tricky thanks to his massive wages.

Dharmesh Sheth on Jadon Sancho

On the 23-year-old, Sheth insisted that neither he nor Ten Hag have been keen to be proactive in apologising, which has led to the increased uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford. The Sky Sports reporter is unsure whether Sancho’s Premier League employers would allow him to leave in January even if a deal could be completed, especially because Sir Jim Ratcliffe would be keen to assess the situation before making a ‘hasty decision’. He also touched on Mason Greenwood, insisting that his future will be decided upon his one-season loan spell at Getafe. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said…

“With regard to departures, this Jadon Sancho situation doesn't go away, does it? It's been rumbling on for three months now since that game against Arsenal when it all came out about whether he was training properly or not. And then he came back at Erik ten Hag via social media, and there hasn't been much movement on either side. We just haven't heard anything from Jadon Sancho at all. “I just wonder whether if a deal can be done in January whether Manchester United would sanction such a deal. But like I said to you with regard to Erik ten Hag, I'm sure Jadon Sancho is another player and another situation that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will want to look at as well before making a hasty decision on whether that player stays or goes “Then there's the Mason Greenwood situation, we know that he's on loan at Getafe until the end of the season. That will probably be addressed when that loan spell is over, so plenty in the inbox, I think, for Jim Ratcliffe now he's got this 25% minority stake, subject to it being ratified.”

Man Utd set to re-jig centre forward department

Rasmus Hojlund finally broke his Premier League duck against Aston Villa, much to the relief of himself and his manager Ten Hag, with transfer insider Dean Jones telling GIVEMESPORT it could give the club ‘encouragement’ that a support striker is not needed in January. That said, with interest in Anthony Martial’s signature growing from the likes of Serie A titans Inter Milan, Ten Hag’s centre forward department could be getting a face lift in the coming months, especially as Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Frenchman is unlikely to stay at the club.

With Martial seemingly off out the exit door, red-hot Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has piqued the interest of the club’s higher-ups, per Sky Sports. The France-born marksman has enjoyed a goal-laced campaign, hitting 19 strikes in 16 outings, while also adding a duo of assists to his name. At 27 years old, Guirassy could provide the necessary know-how next to the inexperienced figure of Hojlund. Available for a cut-price of £15.1 million, thanks to his release clause, Guirassy would be a solid option to rely upon, while also not breaking the bank.