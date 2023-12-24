Highlights Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag faces scrutiny from new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will conduct a thorough analysis of his job performance.

Ratcliffe will review ten Hag's transfer business, handling of the Jadon Sancho affair, squad management, and handling of injuries.

Ten Hag will have the opportunity to work with a fully fit squad and improve United's league position, with Ratcliffe expecting contention for a top-four finish.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been given a reprieve - but he’s not out of the woods yet as he battles for his future.

The United boss will now face a forensic end of season analysis of his job performance by incoming £1.25 billion new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

United fan Ratcliffe is set to implement an internal review of key performers within the business with his position alongside the Glazers now assured after a process that’s lasted 13 months.

The bad news for ten Hag is that he will be under the same scrutiny as other big figures at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman’s transfer business, handling of the Jadon Sancho affair, squad management and injury meltdown are all of concern to Ratcliffe who is now taking day-to-day control of Old Trafford’s football operation.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Speculation emerged that ten Hag’s job was precariously balanced after United’s group stage exit from the Champions League was rapidly followed by a shocking 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth.

But the welcome Christmas present for ten Hag is that no decision on his future is now expected before the end of the season.

Ten Hag set challenge of a top-four finish

Ratcliffe will give ten Hag a chance to work with a fully fit squad after a huge raft of injuries to major players in the first half of the season.

With no European games to clog up the calendar - after United failed to even qualify for a Europa League place - ten Hag has a free run at improving United’s League position.

And with fewer distractions after also being knocked out of the Carabao Cup, Ratcliffe is demanding ten Hag puts United in contention for a top four place with 20 games and 60 points to play for between now and May.

Related Man Utd 'could take a chance' on Roberto De Zerbi if Erik Ten Hag is sacked Manchester United may turn their attentions towards Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi if Erik ten Hag's reign comes to an end

United are currently in eighth place, eight points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and Ratcliffe is thought to believe a Champions League finish is not a wild expectation.

That’s certain to pile pressure on ten Hag who, it’s thought, wouldn’t have been Ratcliffe’s choice as manager if he’d been running United at the time of the Dutchman’s appointment in 2022.

And that will always be a fact ten Hag can’t alter.

Four other academy talents are impressing after Mainoo

The emergence of Kobbie Mainoo has been a win-win for everyone at Manchester United - including the next generation of stars waiting in the wings.

Nothing boosts the dreams of academy stars like seeing a player come through the ranks into the first team.

And Mainoo’s fast-track to become the youngster ever United starter at Anfield in the 0-0 draw with Liverpool has got fans asking: who is the next cab off the rank at Old Trafford?

The hottest prospect that’s stirring interest at Carrington is 16-year-old winger Shea Lacey who made his debut for United’s U18s aged just 15.

Lacey's ability, natural balance and eye for the spectacular has already generated excitement within United’s own academy coaches with Erik ten Hag said to have already taken a personal interest in the Liverpool-born teenager.

And Lacey, a left footer who comes in off the right for club and country, has already made his mark with England too, scoring twice for the U17s in a 4-1 win over Spain in September.

Related INEOS 'appreciate' Dan Ashworth as Man Utd search for sporting director Manchester United are looking to make changes behind the scenes, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to acquire a stake in the club.

With teenage South American wingers Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri making first team strides and Amad Diallo in the wings hoping for a chance after a long-term injury United coaches are taking it steady with Lacey.

But insiders at the club’s training HQ say he’ll be first team potential inside two seasons.

Darren Fletcher's son Jack is also making a big impact

Midfielder Jack Fletcher, 16-year-old son of former United favourite Darren, is another to watch after joining Old Trafford from neighbours City where he spent nine years at the Etihad academy.

He was voted man of the match in the recent FA Youth Cup win over Derby and has already played for England U17s - despite being able to play for Scotland like his father.

Full back Harry Amass, 16, is an exciting left back prospect eyed by several Premier League big boys before United snatched him last summer on a deal to 2027.

Early signs say Amass should have a good future at the club - and could eventually succeed Luke Shaw.

United fans love a local Salford youngster - and central midfielder Jayce Fitzgerald is an emerging name that’s grabbing attention.

Fitzgerald is only 16 - but his combative tackling style,dynamic movement and authority have already got tongues wagging at Carrington.