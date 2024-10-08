Sir Jim Ratcliffe is unlikely to step away from the decision regarding Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United, despite initially suggesting that the final verdict would rest with Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth, according to The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell.

Speaking to the BBC last week, billionaire Ratcliffe asserted that Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford is ‘not his call’ and insisted that the management team should decide what is best for the club going forward.

However, Whitwell now suggests this may not be the case after all. Knowing that Ratcliffe 'made his career' by making big decisions, he is expected to play a significant role in determining Ten Hag’s future at the club after receiving recommendations from the two football executives.

On Tuesday morning, Man United chiefs were pictured arriving for a meeting in London ahead of the anticipated decision regarding Ten Hag, amid growing speculation about the Dutch tactician’s future.

A dire start to the season has seen the Red Devils collect just eight points from their first seven matches in the Premier League, leaving them 14th in the table going into the October international break.

Ratcliffe to Play Part in Ten Hag Verdict

‘He's not going to step away’

Whitwell, speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, suggested that while Ratcliffe will consider advice from Berrada and Ashworth, he is unlikely to fully step away from making the decision regarding Ten Hag’s future:

“He didn't give him the backing that he could have done. He could have used that as an opportunity to say, Erik ten Hag will be our manager and he didn't. “He said he likes him as a coach, and certainly there are other areas that they need to improve. And he also said that the decision would be down to Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth as the football executives at the club. “I think Ratcliffe will definitely take recommendations from those guys. And that's what you'd hope. They're the experts, they're on the ground, they speak to people all the time, they sense the way that the club is going. “But nonetheless, he has made his career by being who he is and making big decisions. So I don't think he's going to step away from this one when it's clearly a passion of his.”

Ten Hag’s position at Old Trafford remains uncertain as the Red Devils extended their three-game goalless run in the Premier League, managing only a point in the 0-0 stalemate at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Multiple candidates have been linked with the potential Manchester United vacancy recently, including former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel and Brentford tactician Thomas Frank.

Tuchel’s candidacy may be more appealing at the moment, as the German is currently out of work after departing Bayern at the end of last season.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Record (2023-24) Matches 61 Wins 37 Draws 8 Losses 16 Points per match 1.95

Bruno Fernandes Slammed for ‘Awful’ Form

Mark Goldbridge calls out Red Devils skipper

Mark Goldbridge has branded Man United captain Bruno Fernandes’ recent form as a ‘massive problem’ for the club, as the Portuguese international has gone without a goal or assist in his last five games.

The United Stand pundit has criticized Fernandes’ ‘awful’ decision-making following the 0-0 draw at Villa Park, where the 30-year-old captained the team for the full 90 minutes in his seventh start of the season.

Fernandes ranks third in minutes played this season among all Manchester United players, having accumulated 860 across all competitions, only behind Diogo Dalot and Andre Onana.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-10-24.