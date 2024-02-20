Highlights INEOS entourage led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe buys minority stake in Manchester United - a major move confirmed by the club.

Deal finalised after approval from FA and Premier League, with Ratcliffe claiming responsibility to bring club back to the top.

Ratcliffe vows to accelerate work towards achieving world-class facilities for Manchester United fans, claiming the journey to greatness begins now.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS entourage have completed their purchase of a minority stake in Manchester United, the club have officially confirmed. Back in December, the club had confirmed that a deal between all relevant parties had been agreed for the British billionaire – a lifelong Red Devils fan – had agreed a deal to take a 25 per cent stake in the club.

The deal has now been completely ratified thanks to approval from both the Football Association (FA) and the Premier League, meaning that he is acquiring an even split of Class B and Class A shares at $33 (£26) each for an overall cost of $1.3bn, per The Athletic.

The announcement marks a monumental day in Manchester United's history as, for the first time since 2005 when the Glazer family became the owners of the 13-time Premier League champions, a co-owner is now on board with the project of seeing the club reach the upper echelons of football once again.

Ratcliffe and Glazer statements

'It's a great honour and comes with great responsibility'

In the wake of the news, Ratcliffe has issued a statement, claiming that this is the beginning of the journey to take Manchester United back to the summit of football both domestically and on the European and world stage.

“To become co-owner of Manchester United is a great honour and comes with great responsibility. This marks the completion of the transaction, but just the beginning of our journey to take Manchester United back to the top of English, European and world football, with world-class facilities for our fans. Work to achieve those objectives will accelerate from today.”

In what has been a hodgepodge 18-year stint under the Glazers, both Joel and Avram have come under scrutiny for their lack of involvement with the day-to-day proceedings at Old Trafford. Joel Glazer, Executive Co-Chairman, has also released a statement about Ratcliffe's arrival, welcoming him to the Manchester-based club. He claimed that he looks forward to wokring closely with the INEOS team in order to carve a 'bright future' for the Red Devils.

“I would like to welcome Sir Jim as co-owner and look forward to working closely with him and INEOS Sport to deliver a bright future for Manchester United.”

What Ratcliffe has already done in his short time at Old Trafford

Major appointment is being lined up

Ahead of the announcement, the INEOS group had effectively deemed full control of the sporting operations from the majority owners, the Glazers, and were keen to make their mark early on in their tenure. The Old Trafford side managed to poach former Manchester City chief Omar Berrada to become their CEO - and his arrival marked the first - of potentially many - appointments in the Ratcliffe era.

Next up on their shopping list is Dan Ashworth, a man who has recently been put on gardening leave by Newcastle United amid speculation that Manchester United is his next destination. As reported by The Guardian, the Magpies are looking to receive a compensation fee of £20 million for his services - and whether Ratcliffe is willing to test their resolve remains to be seen. That said, however, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the petrochemicals billionaire is looking to reach a middle ground with the Tyneside-based outift in his attempts to lure Ashworth away.

It is not only personnel changes that Ratcliffe has promised the Old Trafford faithful, with the stadium itself in dire need of reinforcements. The 71-year-old has got huge plans in place for the club's ground and, per The Telegraph, is willing to transform it into the "Wembley of the North". Determined to put the club at the top of the Premier League in terms of infrastructure, Ratcliffe is prepared to lobby the UK Government for needed funds.