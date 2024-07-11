Highlights Riccardo Calafiori, Ivan Toney, Dani Olmo, Matthijs de Ligt, Xavi Simons and Nico Williams could be on the move after their exploits on the international stage.

Premier League outfits are expected to up the ante in their bid to bolster their respective squads when the tournament reaches its climax.

The likes of Barcelona and RB Leipzig have set their sights on beating English top flight sides to some of Euro 2024's biggest stars.

On the back of any major international tournament comes significant transfer business, and this year will be no different.

Euro 2024 draws to a close on Sunday and then the recruitment will start to accelerate on all fronts across the Premier League and beyond.

GIVEMESPORT has checked in with sources across the game to uncover the latest transfer details on six key names that have been making headlines in Germany this summer.

Riccardo Calafiori

Italy and Bologna

Riccardo Calafiori made a mark on Serie A with Bologna last season, then underlined his top-level credentials with Italy.

Talk began in the central defender's homeland over the potential of a move to Arsenal, and the noise around such a switch has become impossible to ignore.

Juventus thought they were getting him for around £20million-plus-players before the Gunners discovered they had a genuine opportunity to sign him because they wanted a higher fee for him. Arsenal then took hold of the situation.

Takehiro Tomiyasu moved to the Emirates Stadium from Bologna two years ago and now Calafiori is taking the same path, expected to join on a five-year deal in north London. Arsenal have been trying to tiptoe around the terms of a £42million fee and negotiations around that still need to be fully completed.

Sources on Wednesday still rated this deal as having a very good chance of being done, and it is thought that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta would play him on the left side of his backline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Riccardo Calafiori averaged 4.3 ball recoveries per outing at Euro 2024, along with 2.7 clearances and two interceptions

Ivan Toney

England and Brentford

Brentford forward Ivan Toney has become an England cult hero thanks to the part he has played in their Euro 2024 journey to the final, and his no-look penalty in the shoot-out win over Switzerland raised his status within the squad over the past week.

The feeling among Tottenham Hotspur sources right now is that they could yet make a serious push for the player and that the longer it goes without any other club launching a bid, the better their chances of attempting to land him close to the £40million mark.

Plenty of other clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea and West Ham United, have had Toney in mind. Arsenal did at the beginning of the year as well, but it is believed they determined he was not the right fit for their dressing room.

There has been a general belief in football that the former Newcastle United man's attitude may be a problem, but that does not seem to have been the case on England duty, which may encourage clubs - including Spurs - to consider him closely.

Brentford rate Toney at £60million, yet they will face a test of resolve if lower bids land because Toney’s head will be turned.

Dani Olmo

Spain and RB Leipzig

Dani Olmo’s quick feet for Spain’s second goal against France provided one of the best moments of the tournament, but time is running out to snap him up at his £50million release clause.

The prospect of a move to the Premier League is still alive, despite Manchester City ruling out the prospect of challenging for the RB Leipzig playmaker's signature even though they had initially been considering a move. Olmo remains involved in Spain’s push to win the European Championship, which makes negotiations slightly tricky, but it is believed that conversations are being planned with interested clubs.

Chelsea have been linked with making a move but, as of now, are not seeing his situation as an active case to pursue. Instead, Bayern Munich might be the main challengers and Barcelona have held interest, too.

A deal would need to be thrashed out quickly in the wake of Spain’s Euro 2024 final on Sunday if Olmo is to leave at a good value fee, as the release clause is due to expire by the following week. Leipzig would hike his asking price up at that point.

Dani Olmo's statistical averages per outing compared to his Spain teammates at Euro 2024 Output Squad rank Shots 3.0 =1st Dribbles 2.8 1st Key passes 1.8 =5th Crosses 0.4 =4th Interceptions 0.4 =8th Statistics correct as of 11/07/2024

Matthijs De Ligt

Netherlands and Bayern Munich

Part of the Netherlands' squad in Germany this summer, Matthijs de Ligt has been making news because of the fact he is closing in on a move to Manchester United.

Ronald Koeman's side have been one of the more interesting teams at Euro 2024, and the Bayern Munich central defender will want to take positivity into his club career as his current employers are open to him leaving.

Talks have been progressing with Manchester United over a transfer. It is understood the player is very hopeful an agreement can be reached. It is expected the deal will become easier to complete now that the Netherlands have been eliminated from the tournament.

The structure of the deal is one of the issues that needs ironing out, but there is still very good reason to believe this one can come together.

Another Dutch player joining Manchester United is Joshua Zirkzee, who has been pursued for the past month with a move getting the green light.

Xavi Simons

Netherlands and Paris Saint-Germain

Xavi Simons' wonder goal against England was not enough to prolong the Netherlands' stay at Euro 2024, and now it is time to focus on his club career.

It has been clear for some time that he will not play for Paris Saint-Germain next season but, as it stands, the reigning Ligue 1 champions only want to let him leave on a loan deal.

Arsenal held an interest not so long ago, but sources are not giving positive indications that they will be signing him any time soon.

Looking at his options right now, it appears a move to Germany is much more likely. Simons has Bayern Munich on his trail, but RB Leipzig remain keen for him to spend another term with them, too. The player must soon decide what he wants as discussions are set to gather pace quickly.

Related 11 Players Who Have Boosted Their Reputation at Euro 2024 Several players have shone at EURO 2024 despite doubts over their abilities before the tournament.

Nico Williams

Spain and Athletic Bilbao

Nico Williams' skill levels are off-the-charts and the Athletic Bilbao talisman has been one of the most exciting players at this summer's European Championship.

Chelsea have had a very keen eye on Williams, and Arsenal followed him closely when it became clear he could be on the move during the transfer window. But signing him is not straight forward and both those teams, as well as Liverpool, do not seem to be in the running at the moment.

The winger has a release clause which will see him leave Athletic Bilbao for somewhere in the region of £50million, yet his personal demands are also high because of the good wages he already collects in the Basque Country.

Barcelona say they can afford him though, and they are trying to figure out how to get him in for the upcoming season.

The prospect of him on one flank and Lamine Yamal on the other is scary - and one that England must face on Sunday. Next week, Williams’ mind will start to drift towards deciding his club future - and discovering whether Barcelona truly can afford to sign him.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore and WhoScored