In a sporting year that has seen boxing, snooker, and WWE, among other sports, all travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to grow their sport and give their athletes a better payday, tennis is the next one on the list with the Riyadh-based tournament 'Six Kings Slam' getting underway.

A non-ATP-sanctioned event which sees six of tennis' biggest stars competing for the grand prize of £4.8 million, it has even been reported that everyone involved will receive a minimum of a seven-figure payout, with Daniil Medvedev expected to have made around £16k every minute for his short stint in the tournament.

As is the norm in sports nowadays, a venture into the Middle East, most notably Riyadh, is the expected move, with the financial benefits being too good to refuse. However, it is also the opportunity to bring something to an area that doesn't get to see elite level sports very often, and allows a lot of sports to gain new fans because of this.

Six Kings Slam

Six of tennis' biggest stars started the exhibition tournament

Close

Having just gotten underway, the Six Kings Slam is a three-day event that consists of Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Novak Djokovic, and the soon-to-be retired, Rafael Nadal. With the first day having already been completed, it saw Medvedev and Rune bow out of the event, losing to Skinner and Alcaraz respectively.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Daniil Medvedev took home a staggering £16k every minute for his appearance at the Six Kings Slam event.

With Sinner set to face Djokovic, and Nadal facing off against Alcaraz, these matches, due to their nature of not being ATP sanctioned, will have no effect on any ATP rankings system, but will still provide athletes with more money than most ATP events, with the winner securing themselves almost double what a Grand Slam champion would earn.

Big Money on Offer From Saudi Arabia Event

Just for appearing, players will earn £1.15 million

The winner will find themselves £4.8 million in the green, a figure that sees this event instantly become the most luxurious tennis tournament around. However, regardless of fighting for the winners' purse, all six athletes have reportedly been paid £1.15 million as an appearance fee, a figure that bests the prize money for certain events.

Daniil Medvedev's Grand Slam results (as of 17/10/24) Grand Slam Best result Australian Open F (2021, 2022, 2024) French Open QF (2021) Wimbledon SF (2023, 2024) US Open W (2021)

With this figure in mind, many have decided to crunch the numbers, and figure out just how much that may be per minute for Daniil Medvedev, with the Russian-born tennis player losing his first round match to Jannik Sinner in particularly quick fashion. Sinner eased to a 6-0, 6-3 victory, a feat that took him just 69 minutes. Medvedev, who appeared to smash his racket more often than not, can find solace in losing to the ATP number one ranked men's tennis player, as it has been reported he earned £16k every minute for doing so.

With this loss baring no ATP ranking effect for Medvedev, the Russian simply got paid £16k per minute, for just over an hour, to lose a tennis match that he wasn't expected to win. A good day's work for Medvedev. It isn't to say he won't be frustrated by his performance, something that could be seen throughout the second set especially, but he can leave Riyadh with peace of mind knowing he is seven-figures better off.

With just two days left of the event, the four remaining athletes find themselves two matches of tennis away from the largest prize in the sport's history.