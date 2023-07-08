The Kylian Mbappe saga at Paris Saint-Germain has taken yet another turn, as questions over his future continue to arise.

PSG’s star player took part in a controversial interview where he slammed the status of the Ligue 1 club, comments which have left some of his teammates unhappy.

Mbappe joined the Parisian side in 2017 from Monaco and has experienced a fair amount of success in the subsequent six years.

In 260 appearances for the club, he has scored 212 goals and has lifted several league titles in that time too.

However, his time at PSG certainly looks to be coming to a close.

Last month, Mbappe sent a letter to the club, which revealed that he had no intention of extending his contract.

That deal is set to expire in the summer of 2024, and PSG are now faced with a dilemma: lose him for nothing next summer, or sell him now.

Mbappe has been closely linked with a move to Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

He had previously been linked with a move to Los Blancos in the summer of 2022, before then signing a contract extension at PSG.

However, those links have reemerged since Mbappe revealed he would not be extending his stay in Paris.

In fact, reports have even stated that PSG believe Mbappe has already agreed to join Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

But the French club might want to move their attacker on sooner rather than later.

Mbappe took part in an interview with France Football, and his comments have created further turmoil.

The main controversy surrounds comments made about the status of PSG where he labelled his current club, “divisive.”

“Do people trivialise my performances? Yes, but at the same time, I don't blame them,” he said, as per Eurosport.

“In France, they saw me grow up, they see me all the time, at PSG every weekend or in the national team, and I've been scoring a lot for years.

“So, for people, it becomes normal. I never complained that my performances were trivialised. I am young and I had the chance to be an observer, not so long ago, before being an actor.

“And myself, I trivialised what [Lionel] Messi was doing, what Cristiano Ronaldo was doing, what the great players were doing.

“We are in a consumer society, where 'it's good, but do it again'. And the fact that I'm right next door, in Paris... I think playing at PSG doesn't help much because it's a divisive team, a divisive club.

“So, of course, it attracts gossip, but it doesn't bother me because I know what I'm doing and how I do it.”

Those comments are unlikely to go down with board members at the club, and will also anger the fans.

Moreover, they have certainly not been well-received by players at the club.

According to Sky Sports, six PSG players have contacted club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi about Mbappe’s comments.

All six reached out to complain about the interview, and two of the players reportedly only joined this summer.

PSG have signed Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon already, while Marco Asensio and Milan Skriniar have joined from Real Madrid and Inter on free transfers.

The main bones of contention for the six players were Mbappe’s criticisms of the club and their recent signings.

With so many associated at the club upset by Mbappe’s latest rant, you have to wonder whether it might be worth selling him on to keep everyone happy.

PSG President makes stance clear

Club president Al-Khelaifi has already outlined exactly what will happen in the coming weeks.

Speaking on Wednesday as the club unveiled Luis Enrique as their new manager, Al-Khelaifi stated that Mbappe would only have two weeks to decide if he wanted to stay or not.

“It’s for him to decide for himself next week, or at most in the next two weeks,” he said, as per Eurosport.

“And if he does not want to sign a new contract, the door is open. It’s like that for him and everyone else. Nobody is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. It’s very clear.

“By the standards of football, you never see your best player leave for free. It just doesn’t happen.”

Mbappe will cost any club a small fortune to sign, but his unwavering stance and latest comments means that there is a chance we could see him sporting a different club's shirt next season.