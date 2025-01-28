Summary Roman Reigns is the cover superstar for WWE 2K25.

After successfully beating Solo Sikoa and reclaiming possession of the Ula Fala during the RAW on Netflix premiere, Roman Reigns chose January 27th as the day when WWE fans would acknowledge him. Three weeks later, WWE fans will have no choice but to acknowledge whenever they turn on their video game consoles. Reigns is officially the cover superstar of WWE 2K25. The Tribal Chief's Wiseman Paul Heyman made the official announcement on the January 27th edition of WWE Raw .

The cover shows a portrait of The Head of the Table with a grin on his face and a picture of the six-time world champion in his signature pose while setting up his opponents for the Superman Punch. Likewise, Heyman can be seen in the background acknowledging his Tribal Chief. The WWE also released a thrilling one-minute-45-second video that gives WWE fans a first look at the OTC in the game.

Special Edition Also Features Roman Reigns

WWE releases exclusive Bloodline Edition

In addition to being the main cover star of WWE 2K25, Reigns is also featured in a Special Edition cover of the renowned video game. But while he is front and center, the Head of the Table is joined by his OG Bloodline brothers, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman, in a Bloodline Edition of WWE 2K25. In fact, even Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa are also included in the cover.

While Reigns did not appear on Raw, he spoke about his excitement for being featured in the WWE 2K25 cover alongside his family. The Tribal Chief is big on celebrating his family and throughout his meteoric rise, he has done everything he can to elevate them with him to the top.

"We're on year four-and-a-half now of the greatest run of all time. I not only feel validated for myself, but to have the entire Bloodline [be] a part of this, to have The Wiseman be a part of this. To be able to celebrate our story, our way of life, it's a beautiful situation. This is our family business. So to be immortalized in this capacity, it's extra special." - Roman Reigns

In addition to these covers featuring Reigns, WWE 2K also announced earlier in the day that it will release a 'Deadman Edition' of the game to pay homage to the one and only Undertaker. Fans will be able to pre-order WWE 2K25 on January 28th and get their hands on the game on March 14th.