OG Anunoby changed uniforms for the first time in his eight-year NBA career when the New York Knicks traded for him this season. They knew the risk associated with this move, given Anunoby's looming unrestricted agency after declining his player option.

After trading for Mikal Bridges, Anunoby's path back to the Knicks gets a little more challenging. Many other teams have more flexibility and cap space to sign him.

The Philadelphia 76ers could swoop in and grab the defensive wing to bolster their defense and three-point shooting next season.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN would not be shocked if Philadelphia offered a large contract to Anunoby.

“If OG Anunoby gets to unrestricted free agency on Sunday without a deal for the Knicks, I don’t see a reason why the Sixers don’t come in hard after him with something close to that max offer.”

The Sixers have a lot of questions surrounding the wing position heading into free agency, which starts on June 30.

De'Anthony Melton, Nicolas Batum , and Tobias Harris are all set to enter unrestricted free agency. Anunoby, one of the league's premier perimeter defenders, can fill a hole on the wing perfectly in Philadelphia if it cannot land a star this summer.

Replacing the Wing Production

Philadelphia cannot afford to lose out on key free agents

While Melton only played 38 games last season due to lingering back issues, he and Batum played major roles in Philadelphia's hot start to the 2023-24 campaign.

On Dec. 31, 2023, the 76ers' 22-9 record ranked fourth in the NBA. They carried a 110.5 defensive rating, ranking second in the league.

Melton guarded the opposition's best perimeter scorer, navigated screens effectively and was a great complement to Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt.

The 76ers must retain Melton or bring in another point-of-attack defender to keep opponents from driving to the rim frequently.

Batum started last season with the Los Angeles Clippers but came to Philadelphia in the James Harden deal. He served as a jack-of-all-trades forward who provided great length and strong defense at 6-foot-8.

He also shot 39.9 percent from beyond the arc with the Sixers, spacing the floor for Joel Embiid 's masterful post work and Maxey's bursts to the rim.

Harris averaged 17.2 points per game last season but had inconsistent scoring stretches in the playoffs. While the Sixers paid Harris to be a reliable third scoring option, he did not always produce the numbers to be in that role.

Harris and the organization are not on the same page regarding a free-agent contract.

While Harris is a better scorer, Anunoby is a better shooter and a more impactful player on the defensive end.

Daryl Morey and Elton Brand have an important offseason ahead to put the 76ers in a position to reach the conference finals for the first time in the Embiid era.