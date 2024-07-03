Sixers Deemed a 'Team to be Reckoned With' By Newly Signed Free Agent

Highlights Paul George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, boosting their championship chances.

Eric Gordon, a veteran NBA player, joined the Sixers, bringing experience and leadership.

George's skill set complements Joel Embiid, and his addition could be the missing piece for the Sixers.

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the biggest winners of the 2024 NBA offseason and for good reason. They were able to make the biggest splash by signing the hottest name in free agency, which was Paul George. Along with the other signings they've made, the sentiment around the organization is that this season will be different from the past.

George might've been the big signing, but the Sixers were able to bring in other talented players. Among those players is veteran, Eric Gordon, who exuded great confidence when asked about the Sixers' championship chances following the signing of George.

"Sixers fans should be happy. We're going to be a team to be reckoned with. We look forward to trying to win the championship next year." - Eric Gordon

Gordon joins the Sixers with 16 years of NBA experience. His most notable years came with the Houston Rockets from 2016-2022, including winning Sixth Man of the Year in the 2016-17 season. His decision to sign with Philadelphia is a reunion of sorts with Daryl Morey, who was the general manager of the Rockets responsible for signing Gordon.

It is also a reunion for Gordan and George, who used to be teammates with the Los Angeles Clippers following a midseason trade during the 2022-23 season. However, it didn't last long as Gordon would eventually leave the Clippers to sign with the Phoenix Suns for the 2023-24 season.

The 6-foot-3 guard brings a great shooting stroke to Philadelphia, along with veteran leadership, which will be much-needed within a locker room with their sights set on a deep postseason run. The combination of George with the Sixers dynamic duo of Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid is set to be one of the best trios in the current landscape of the NBA.

George May be The Missing Piece to Completing the 'Process'

Paul George's skill set as a wing perfectly complements superstar Joel Embiid

Although the Sixers were eliminated in the first round during the 2024 NBA Playoffs, they made great developments as a team. They discovered that Maxey wasn't just a good player, but an elite point guard in the NBA. The way both Maxey and Embiid played off each other was a recipe for success when both were on the court, but when all the defensive attention was focused on Maxey, he struggled.

George is set to fill in as an upgrade and replacement for Tobias Harris. George also has an injury history like Embiid, but will now shift to the third option, which is a role he hasn't embraced in his NBA career. This change could be the deciding factor for the Sixers winning an NBA championship.

Paul George 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 22.6 REB 5.2 AST 3.5 FG% 47.1 3P% 41.3

The nine-time All-Star brings an elite level of shot creation and shooting to the Sixers. The offensive burden that was placed on the shoulders of Embiid and Maxey, will now be divided among George as well, making the game easier for all three of them.

Although George isn't the same defender he once was during his years with the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder, he is no slouch defensively. Philadelphia has done a great job at surrounding talent around Embiid, but this current iteration of the Sixers is undoubtedly the best version yet.