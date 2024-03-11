Highlights Subpar shooting and high turnovers for both the 76ers and Knicks led to the low score of 79-73.

Buddy Hield and Paul Reed dominated the second half for the 76ers, with Tobias Harris also contributing.

An altercation in the final minutes ignited the Sixers to seal the victory over the Knicks.

In what was the lowest-scoring game since 2016, the Philadelphia 76ers came into Madison Square Garden bruised and banged up, and defeated the New York Knicks. And all it took was 79 points to achieve the victory.

Two months ago, Joel Embiid set the franchise record with 70 points put up in one game, on his own. On Sunday night, lacking Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers put up just nine points more as a collective unit than Embiid did on that night.

The Sixers were previously 0-7 in games where Embiid and Maxey were both absent, but that figure now improves to 1-7.

The highest point total for any player in the game was 19, owned by Jalen Brunson. He also had eight assists and three rebounds, but shot an abysmal 6 -of-22 from the floor. This was a theme for New York on Sunday night as the team as a whole shot just 32.5 percent from the field, and a lowly 22.5 percent from three-point range.

“We were sending a lot of people at [Jalen Brunson] and he was having to work really hard to get into the paint, and we weren’t letting him get there that often.” – 76ers coach Nick Nurse

Poor Shooting From Both 76ers and Knicks

Both teams shot poorly in this game, leading to the low score

The story for this game was a multitude of missed shots and a plethora of turnovers for both teams. While the Knicks, who still lack starters Julius Randle, O.G. Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson, shot poorly, Philadelphia did not fare much better.

GIVE ME SPORT Key Statistic : The Philadelphia 76ers moved to 1-7 in games without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey with the win over the Knicks.

They shot 38.8 percent from the field, and only 30.0 percent from three-point range.

Philadelphia also had 13 turnovers as opposed to the Knicks’ 19. These figures certainly would not have been enough to win a game on most nights, but the Knicks’ capricious play allowed it to be.

“Obviously, we didn’t shoot the ball well. Turnovers were bad, I think I had six or seven myself, but you've just got to try to flush it. We've got them again on Tuesday and try to come out and play better.” – Josh Hart

The 76ers led 37-31 at halftime, which was the lowest scoring first half in the NBA since March 30, 2019, when the Portland Trail Blazers led the Detroit Pistons by a score of 34-31. The Pistons would go on to win that game 99-90, in a game which saw significantly more offense in the second quarter and as a whole compared to this game.

“Any defensive coach would take that [first] quarter. Offensively, no, but we got great possessions ... and we figured out a way to weather the storm and we made plays when we needed to make plays.” – Buddy Hield

Kelly Oubre recorded a double-double, with 18 points and 10 rebounds, stealing the show. In the second half, Philadelphia picked up the scoring in a way that the Knicks simply failed to compete with.

Buddy Hield and Paul Reed put up 16 and 13 points in the second half, respectively. Tobias Harris also notched a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Knicks and Sixers Square Up

Tensions were elevated during a brief altercation at the end of the game

Things got feisty towards the end of the game, when a brief altercation between the Knicks and Sixers ensued. With 4:04 left in the game, Donte DiVincenzo was fouled by Oubre, and was trying to get up while Oubre was still standing over him. This caused DiVincenzo to become wrapped up in Oubre’s legs, taking him down.

Reed and Isaiah Hartenstein got into it, and some pushing and shoving occurred. In the end, DiVincenzo, Hartenstein, and Reed received technical fouls. This appeared to provide a spark for the Sixers as they would then reel off a 10-0 run, putting the game away at 79-73.

The combined 152 points was the lowest in eight years. Two nights ago, the Knicks held the Orlando Magic to just 74 total points, which was the lowest of the current season. The very next game, the Knicks would break that record by recording only 73 in the entire game, their lowest figure since April 3, 2018, which was a 97-73 loss to the Magic.

The Knicks and 76ers will have another chance to redeem themselves on Tuesday, when they will square off again at Madison Square Garden. After that, the Knicks will begin a four-game Western road trip in which they will take on the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Sixers will take on the Bucks in Milwaukee.