The "Process" era of the Philadelphia 76ers has largely been a disappointment a decade after the franchise decided to aggressively tank multiple regular seasons to secure high draft picks and rebuild. The Joel Embiid tenure in Philly has seen some of the most heartbreaking playoff losses in modern history, and the team has yet to make the conference finals despite several extremely talented rosters.

Missed draft picks, injuries, and illogical trades have marred the last ten years of 76ers' basketball, and the hopelessness seemed to reach a new high after Embiid's latest injury derailed what looked to be an excellent season. After their heartbreaking six-game loss at the hands of the Knicks where the star center struggled to stay healthy all series, Sixers fans may have lost hope of ever experiencing a deep playoff run.

However, Philadelphia is very well set up for the future as they build around Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Embiid and Maxey are a Championship-Level Duo

Maxey proved his stardom with an incredible first series as the lead guard

One silver lining to the 76ers' brutal first-round loss to New York was the emergence of Maxey, as he proved he could handle the responsibilities of being the main ball-handler for a playoff offense. Not only did the 23-year-old pass the test with flying colors, he exceeded all expectations and was the best player on the floor at times. With Embiid severely hobbled, Maxey was able to explode in several games and carry the team down the stretch of intense contests.

Embiid/Maxey duo Player Playoff PPG Reg. Season PPG Playoff TS% Embiid 34.7 33.0 59.2% Maxey 29.8 25.9 59.5%

We all know what Embiid is capable of, as he's played at an MVP level for the past four seasons and was posting Wilt Chamberlain-esque numbers this season before injuring his knee once again. When healthy, he is one of the league's three best players, but he never seems to be able to make it through a year without significant injury. As stunning as it may seem, Embiid has been affected by maladies during all seven playoff runs in his career.

Philadelphia may have to address Embiid's consistent deterioration by giving him more rest throughout the regular season, but they've needed his production in the lineup simply to stay afloat in the standings. However, they have an opportunity to improve their roster drastically during this off-season to raise their playoff ceiling as well as their regular-season floor.

Philly Has a Ton of Cap Space

76ers have the cleanest books of any team

After an extremely underwhelming performance against New York, Philly fans will be happy to see the end of the Tobias Harris era. Since signing a 5-year/$180M deal in the summer of 2019, Harris has mostly disappointed on the playoff stage, culminating in his final series where he averaged just 9.0 points per game and managed 0 points in their Game 6 loss. He is now an unrestricted free agent, clearing roughly $36M from their salary cap books.

The Sixers will also consider re-signing some of their role players who are hitting free agency, such as Kelly Oubre, De'Anthony Melton, Nicolas Batum, and Kyle Lowry. These players will be coming off the books if Philly wants the additional cap space, but all four players played well with the Sixers and could be returning.

Salary Shedding Player 2024 Contract PPG MPG Harris $39.2M 17.2 33.8 Oubre $2M 15.4 30.2 Melton $8M 11.1 26.9 Batum $11.7M 5.5 25.9 Lowry $2.8M 8.0 28.4 Hield $19.8M 12.2 25.8

Philadelphia can blame their first-round exit on the poor play of Harris and the lack of bench depth, as well as Embiid being hobbled yet again. These issues can all be addressed this off-season through free-agent signings, trades, and possibly their own 2024 draft pick.

The only three players guaranteed to be back with the team next year are Joel Embiid ($51.4M), Tyrese Maxey (contract extension), and Paul Reed ($7.7M). This will leave the 76ers with a max slot available to go after whichever star free agents become available.

Philadelphia Will Be in the Mix for Superstars

City of Brotherly Love will be mentioned in nearly every free agency

Once again, the 76ers will be a prime destination for some of the biggest free agents. Luckily for Philadelphia, their biggest need is also the most available position: a two-way, shot-creating wing. LeBron James, Paul George, Pascal Siakam, DeMar DeRozan, and OG Anunoby are all free agents, while Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant could be on the trading block this summer.

Signing LeBron James remains somewhat of a longshot, and Philadelphia was spurned unceremoniously by James in his 2018 free agency, but it is more realistic than most fans would guess. James' best chance to win a fifth championship is likely not back in Los Angeles, and the 76ers might be the best choice if he decides to leave. He would fit perfectly as a secondary shot creator next to Maxey, as he could take a lighter offensive load and focus more on defense and physicality down low.

Perhaps the most realistic option is to sign Clippers' star Paul George, who is the perfect two-way forward for the 76ers. Just like James, he could take on a smaller offensive responsibility and focus on shutting down the opponent's best player. George is a phenomenal off-ball player who should fit anywhere and could take the 76ers to the next level. He may resign in LA, but is currently facing a choice about whether he wants to attach himself to injury-prone Kawhi Leonard for the last chapter of his career.

Siakam and Anunoby are longshots because they are extremely likely to resign in their existing spots, as they are thriving in Indiana and New York, matching up in the second round. However, DeRozan could be an emergency signing if the Sixers strike out on the top free agents, and would at least lessen the burden on Embiid throughout the regular season.

Lastly, both Butler and Durant appear unhappy with their current situations and are candidates to request a trade this summer. If so, Philadelphia would be the perfect landing spot for either of them to contend. Philly has the assets to make the trade, the players fit like a glove and would be instant top-tier championship contenders.

76ers Targets Player PPG Career Playoff PPG James 25.7 28.4 George 22.6 21.2 DeRozan 24.0 21.8 Butler 20.8 21.3 Durant 27.1 29.3