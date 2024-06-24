Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers were interested in Zach Lavine, but cap concerns led to a potential Caruso trade.

Adding Paul George to their roster could create a potent "big 3" with Embiid and Maxey.

George provides scoring, defense, and leadership that could propel the Sixers to a deep playoff run.

The Philadelphia 76ers' 2024 offseason is crucial to their success in the Joel Embiid era. They have yet to reach the Eastern Conference Finals with Embiid, but Tyrese Maxey's rise to stardom gives Philadelphia a longer contending window. They need a reliable scorer on the wing to supplement Embiid and Maxeys' heroics.

According to HoopsHype, Philadelphia expressed interest in acquiring Chicago Bulls' guard Zach LaVine. However, the two-time All-Star's contract is not team-friendly. LaVine is owed $138 million over the next three seasons, including a player option worth $48.9 million for the 2026-2027 season.

Zach LaVine Contract Year Value 2024-20254 $43,031,940 2025-2026 $45,999,660 2026-2027 (player option) $48,967,380

Before Chicago traded Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder this past week, the 76ers were more willing to take on LaVine's contract if the Bulls included Caruso in the deal. The fit with Embiid, Maxey, LaVine, and Caruso sounds great on paper, but Philadelphia has backed away from talks surrounding LaVine after the Bulls sent Caruso to the Thunder. It seems Daryl Morey and Elton Brand will have to pivot elsewhere to bolster the Sixers roster for the 2024-2025 campaign.

Paul George With Maxey and Embiid?

Let's explore what a George/Maxey/Embiid trio would look like on the court

Paul George has a lot of options this summer. He can exercise his $48.8 million player option for next season request a trade, decline it to leave in free agency, or sign a new contract in FA to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers. On Monday, Brian Windhorst detailed George's situation and how his decision could come sooner rather than later.

Windhorst expects George to be in the spotlight sooner rather than later.

"[Paul George] could opt-in and get traded by this weekend. That is something that is going to come to a head in the next day or two… We’re gonna see some action in that very quickly after the draft.” - Brian Windhorst

George gives Philadelphia a deadly "big 3" combination. Along with his 22.6 points per game last season, he brings high-caliber defense on the wing and more veteran leadership to a team that needs a deep playoff run. Last season, he shot a career-high 41.3 percent from beyond the arc on 7.9 attempts per game. His floor spacing gives Maxey more room to get to the rim with his quick bursts of speed. Embiid will have countless opportunities in the post. If opposing teams double the 76ers' superstar, George adds another deadly threat from downtown.

With Tobias Harris unlikely to re-sign with the Sixers as an unrestricted free agent, Philadelphia has the roster space and cap room for a major upgrade. At 34 years old, Father Time is not on George's side. If he sees promise outside of Los Angeles, he could see Philadelphia as an attractive destination to win his first NBA Championship.