Highlights The Bulls are considering trading Zach LaVine due to his struggles and the team's recent success without him.

The Lakers and Sixers are interested in LaVine but are reportedly being cautious and patient in making a trade.

LaVine's lack of a winning impact and defensive struggles may make teams hesitant to make blockbuster offers for him.

After a rougher-than-expected start to the 2023-24 campaign — during which the team lost 12 of 15 games during the month of November with an average scoring margin of minus-6.6 — the Chicago Bulls are showing signs of life. Billy Donovan's team has suddenly won four consecutive games entering the Dec. 11 showdown against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks and, as of this writing, has gotten itself back into the play-in mix in the Eastern Conference.

While there have been a number of areas in which the Bulls have shown marked improvement, it's impossible to ignore the fact that the club's latest wins also share a common thread, i.e. the absence of All-Star guard Zach LaVine, who has been shelved due to right foot inflammation.

Given the incredible financial burden created by LaVine's contract, his early-season struggles, and the team's recent ascension without him, it's no wonder that LaVine's name has been bandied about in trade rumors with increased frequency of late. And more than one league insider has indicated that both sides are open to a parting of the ways. However, the latest intel from The Athletic's Shams Charania doesn't paint a favorable picture on the trade front for the Bulls.

Bulls still kicking the tires on a LaVine trade

Years remaining on LaVine's contract: 4

Reporting from the site of the NBA's In-Season Tournament final in Las Vegas, Charania revealed that the Bulls' front office, led by Arturas Karnišovas and Marc Eversely, hasn't backed off in "probing interested teams" about a potential LaVine deal.

Alas, the two teams that have been most namechecked as likely suitors for the 10th-year pro — who's averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists with 44-34-87 shooting splits in 2023-24 — appear to be playing it cool where pulling the trigger on a trade is concerned.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers are expected suitors for LaVine, but both are operating from positions of patience and due diligence.

Source: Shams Charania, The Athletic

With the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers both having championship aspirations — not to mention their same need for a second or third playmaker and scorer — it stands to reason that they're kicking the tires on moves to bring in LaVine. At the same time, though, there are a handful of potential red flags with the UCLA product, making it wise for each franchise to be taking its time and running its own cost/benefit analysis of the situation.

Inability to make a winning impact

2023-24 statistics: 21.0 PPG. 4.0 RPG, 3.9 APG, 44.3 FG%

LaVine's latest injury, which will likely keep him out until the weeks immediately preceding the league's Feb. 8 trade deadline, is undoubtedly a reason for prospective buyers to be concerned about making trade offers. Even when he's healthy, though, there are big questions to be asked about whether he actually makes the teams he's on better.

He has posted a negative net rating in every year of his career save for last season when he was virtually even at 0.3.

Zach LaVine's On-Court Impact Net Rating 2020-21 -0.8 2021-22 -0.9 2022-23 0.3 2023-24 -7.7

He has been particularly non-impactful on the defensive end, where opposing players have seen their combined field-goal percentages jump when he has been the closest defender this season. Meanwhile, the Bulls have been 4.5 points per 100 possessions better defensively as a team when LaVine has been off the floor.

Counting stats aside, when LaVine's long-term, $40-plus-million annual salary comes with that kind of defensive baggage, it's no wonder teams like the Lakers and Sixers aren't falling over themselves to make blockbuster-type offers for the veteran.