Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers are resolute on wanting to retain three of their upcoming free agents in Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Nicolas Batum this summer.

All three cogs fit well with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey and won't negatively impact the team's payroll.

Oubre's performance may demand a higher salary, but these veterans are crucial for Philly to contend for an NBA championship.

The Philadelphia 76ers don't have an infinite amount of time to capture an NBA championship in the Joel Embiid era.

After losing 4-2 to the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the 76ers now have big decisions to make regarding how to best surround Embiid and All-Star Tyrese Maxey in order to wage a long-awaited NBA Finals run. The Sixers believe that they have three answers on their roster that they want to prevent from walking in free agency by all means.

Everyone on Philadelphia's roster not named Embiid, Maxey, or Paul Reed will see their deals expire at the close of this season. The front office wants to weather this storm they're facing by retaining Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nicolas Batum — a trio of high-value role players they believe can be part of the foundation of a title team, and for the right price.

"Based on those constraints, a source said Nico Batum, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Kyle Lowry are the free agents the team most likely would like to re-sign. Not only do they mesh well with All-Stars Maxey and Joel Embiid, they might not command a lot of money in the free agent market." - Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Sixers Trio Bring Multi-Faceted Arsenals to Both Ends

All Three Could Be Cost-Effective FA Options

The Sixers have roughly $61 million on their books for next season. Their three desired role players won't figure to take a large chunk out of their payroll, though. Lowry earned $1.13 million in 2023-24. Oubre took home $2.89 million, while Batum came away as the highest earner at $11.7 million. All three proved themselves to be great 3-and-D options in their respective roles.

Philadelphia 76ers 3-and-D Role Player Targets Stats Player 3PM 3PT% Def. RTG Kyle Lowry 1.6 3PM 40.4% 110.5 Kelly Oubre Jr. 1.5 3PM 31.1% 114.1 Nicolas Batum 1.2 3PM 39.9% 112.2

At this stage of his career, Lowry is a hard-nosed floor general that can still give the Sixers top-notch pesky defense and accuracy from long range. Albeit, his scoring may not be as gaudy as it was with the Toronto Raptors or in his first season with the Miami Heat.

Oubre is a different case. While his efficiency lacked, he established himself as Philadelphia's third-most impactful scorer and shooter on many nights. Batum is also still a capable defender that can catch-and-shoot with precision from the corners and make plays driving baseline.

Pompey did note that Oubre's output on the campaign — 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest — has elevated his anticipated market value to the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception range of $12.4 million, which the Sixers may not want to capitulate to should another team offer him an annual salary in that ballpark. He was the 330th highest-paid player in the Association despite ranking No. 90 in scoring, so he could put pressure on Sixers GM Darryl Morey by seeking more money elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the three veterans are what teams in today's NBA need to vie for a title. The 76ers have not quite regained the strength they had in the Eastern Conference when Jimmy Butler was in town in 2019 and Ben Simmons was orchestrating the offense until 2021-22.

Philadelphia also has Tobias Harris to mull over, as his postseason regression leaves the team needing a more consistent No. 3 option to stack up with powerhouses out East like the conference champion Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Lowry, Oubre, and Batum will all likely field offers from other franchises looking for similar pieces to plug into their championship equations. But should they all come at similar price points from 2023-24, they'll have offers waiting for them to remain in the City of Brotherly Love.