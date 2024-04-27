Highlights Kelly Oubre Jr. has spoken out about the controversial Flagrant foul by Joel Embiid in Game 3.

A controversial foul by Embiid sparked tensions between the Sixers and Knicks during playoffs.

Sixers players felt the play was not dirty, while Knicks players and coach disagreed.

There remains not a doubt in any fan’s mind that the NBA playoffs have so far been dicey. This can be seen in particular with the first round matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, which has featured more drama and physicality than the league is used to.

The tension between the two classic franchises culminated in Game 3, with the foul heard ‘round the basketball world. 76ers shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has commented on the affair, clamoring for the two sides to end the physicality and just play ball.

“At the end of the day, I’m not going to comment on what they’re commenting on. At the end of the day, they’re going to hit, and we’re going to hit back, and then they cry or vice versa, whatever the case may be. Let’s just hoop, go out there and play hard. Nobody finna fight. This ain’t WWE. At the end of the day, stand on the stuff that ya’ll say. We’ll see tomorrow how they react.”

Controversial Play by Embiid

Tension stems from a controversial foul during Game 3

The controversy came during Game 3 when Joel Embiid committed a Flagrant foul which has the basketball world split on whether it was dirty. In the first quarter of that game, Embiid grabbed the legs of Mitchell Robinson, who was in the air for a rebound attempt, causing him to fall down and sprain his ankle.

The play was reviewed, but not upgraded to a Flagrant 2, allowing Embiid to stay in the game and score 50 points in the Sixers’ crucial win. Robinson, meanwhile, had to leave the game, and did not return. He did not practice on Saturday either, leading to concern from New York.

Embiid actually had two flagrant fouls in the game. The first came when he kneed Isaiah Hartenstein in the groin, and was called a Flagrant 1. That one was overshadowed by the Robinson foul however.

War of Words

Knicks felt the play was dirty, while the 76ers did not

While the 76ers felt the play was not dirty, the Knicks felt the opposite. Donte DiVincenzo called the play dirty, while coach Tom Thibodeau threw shade on the officials for not calling it a Flagrant 2.

Regardless, the incident happened and is in the past, and both teams will look towards the future. They will tip off on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia, where the Knicks will look to take a 3-1 series lead. Meanwhile, the Sixers will look to tie the series at 2-2, at which point anything is on the table.