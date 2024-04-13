Highlights The game between the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers shook up the Eastern Conference standings.

The win put the 76ers in a good position for the playoffs, but the final game will be crucial in determining seeding.

Joel Embiid's injury scare was not severe, despite the superstar leaving the game momentarily.

The Eastern Conference playoff race will not be determined until the final day of the NBA regular season, but the Philadelphia 76ers are doing everything they can to better themselves in the final standings.

Friday night saw the Sixers and Orlando Magic face off in the City of Brotherly Love, and those are two teams fighting for a top seed. The outcome of just this game dramatically altered the current complexion of the conference, as the 76ers jumped from seventh place to sixth, but more dramatically, the Magic fell from fifth to seventh.

However, since the Indiana Pacers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pacers fell to seventh while the Magic jumped back up to fifth about an hour after their game concluded. The 76ers still remain in sixth place, but all this proves how close the East truly is.

The existence of the Play-In Tournament has added another layer of drama to the final stretch of the regular season, as teams seek to avoid the Play-In as they would be guaranteed a playoff spot. The difference between finishing sixth and seventh is huge as between them lies the buffer zone.

With the 76ers’ 125-113 win over the Magic, they are now in prime position to lock in a playoff spot, while the Magic could drop to a Play-In team. However, it is crucial to note that one final game remains for both of these teams, and that will determine the final outcome.

Injury Scare For Embiid

Embiid scored 32 points despite an injury scare, defeating the Magic

Friday night’s game against the Magic was the 76ers’ seventh straight win, putting them in prime playoff position. Joel Embiid shone once again, putting up 32 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists as he continues to shape back into playoff form.

However, Sixers nation was rocked with shock for a few moments as Embiid had yet another injury scare. He landed awkwardly on his left knee towards the end of the first half, limping off the court and exiting for the locker room.

Despite the scare, Embiid would return in the second half, when he scored a three pointer on his first possession.

“They assessed him at halftime, and there was no swelling or damage, none of that kind of stuff…he’s fine.” – 76ers coach Nick Nurse on Embiid

A positive note for Orlando was that they got forward Franz Wagner back on the court, after he had missed two games due to a right ankle sprain. Wagner said he felt fine after the game.

“I felt good. Foot felt fine, and happy to be back out there.” – Franz Wagner

The Sixers were also helped out by Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr., who scored 28 and 21 points, respectively. Meanwhile, for the Magic, Wagner led with 24 points, All-Star Paolo Banchero had 22, and Jalen Suggs put up 20, but it was not enough as they have now lost three straight games. The 76ers have also swept the season series against the Magic.

Final Matchups

The final game for both teams will be crucial in determining final standings

Both the 76ers and Magic will have one more game each to play, and as mentioned, those games will determine the final outcome of the Eastern Conference. The 76ers will face the Brooklyn Nets at home, who are coming off a brutal loss to the New York Knicks, who swept the season series.

Meanwhile, the Magic will face the Milwaukee Bucks in their final regular season. The odds are more in Philadelphia’s favor here, as they face a subpar 32-49 Nets team who are merely playing out the remainder of their schedule.

The Bucks are coming off a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, mostly due to their lack of Giannis Antetokounmpo, but will still be a tougher opponent for the Thunder. If the Bucks lose their final game to the Magic, and the Knicks defeat the Chicago Bulls in their final game, Milwaukee will fall to third while the Knicks will finish with the second seed.

No outcomes can be determined until the final games of the season conclude this Sunday. However, with Friday night’s win, the 76ers have put themselves in a prime position to avoid the Play-In Tournament.