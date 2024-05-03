Highlights Tyrese Maxey's stellar playoff performance solidifies his status as a rising star in the NBA.

Joel Embiid's belief in Maxey from the start played a significant role in the guard's development and success.

Despite a tough playoff exit, Maxey's emergence gives the Sixers a reliable second option alongside Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs on Thursday night following a 118-115 Game 6 loss to the New York Knicks. In what was one of the most competitive first-round series in recent memory, the Sixers found themselves on the unfortunate side. Despite the outcome, All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey emerged as a bonafide star on basketball's biggest stage. Many didn't predict this level of play from the Kentucky guard, but he gave credit to his superstar teammate for believing in him.

Following the Sixers' elimination from the postseason, Maxey spoke with the media and shared the significant role Joel Embiid played in the development throughout his career.

“He was one the first believers in me from day one. The Denver game [my rookie year] I remember him walking out and saying, ‘Can you get 40? I think you can’ … for him to believe in me do something like that was special and I appreciate him.” - Tyrese Maxey

Maxey wasn't a lottery pick nor projected to become a star player in the league coming out of college. He was selected with the 21st pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and started just eight games. He continued to get better each season but completely exceeded any expectations with his outstanding performance in this first-round series against the Knicks.

Tyrese Maxey First Round Stats vs. New York Knicks Category Stats PPG 29.8 RPG 5.2 APG 6.8 FG% 47.8 3P% 40.0

Although Maxey shared the hardwood with Embiid and Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, there were many instances in which Maxey was the best player on the court. It seemed that the series would be over in New York, but thanks to a miraculous 46-point performance in Game 5 from Maxey, it extended the series to a sixth game. The 6-foot-2 guard was a matchup nightmare for any defender that the Knicks threw in front of him.

Maxey was recently named the 2023-24 NBA Most Improved Player and for good reason. He jumped from a good starter to a star-level NBA player. At just 23 years of age, Maxey is knocking on the tier above stardom with the sky being the limit.

Maxey is Knocking on the Door of Superstardom

The Sixers have found their franchise guard for the future

By no means is it easy to put up great stats in the regular season, but many players do so. However, it is difficult to carry that level of success to the postseason and be consistent. Philadelphia has been home to a few players who have struggled to show up when it mattered most, but Maxey's elite productivity and consistency is a building block for the now and the future.

There were serious concerns surrounding the Sixers following the James Harden trade to the Los Angeles Clippers. They were unable to receive the equivalent value of an All-Star caliber player, and although Maxey averaged 19.8 points per game in the 2022-23 season, there was still doubt about whether he could flourish as the second option on a championship-level team. In reality, the Harden trade was the best thing to happen to Maxey's career, allowing him to fully spread his wings and turn into the player that he is today.

Tyrese Maxey 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PPG 25.9 RPG 3.7 APG 6.2 NET RTG +7.1 EXP WINS +17

Maxey, alongside Embiid, were among the most dominant duos when together on the court. In the 36 games they played during the regular season, they boasted a 29-7 record. Embiid's battles with injuries derailed the Sixers drastically, resulting in them falling into the Play-In Tournament. Maxey was 14-20 in games without Embiid, while posting 26.3 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Although his season averages dipped in all categories during that span, Maxey displayed tremendous promise in his first taste as the first option on an NBA team. This season wasn't the picture-perfect year the Sixers envisioned, but there are great positives to be taken away. Maxey's rise to stardom provides the team with the assurance of a dependable second option alongside Embiid. Philadelphia will have $58.4 million in cap space this offseason and could shape out the roster to be even more effective around their two cornerstones.