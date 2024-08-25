Francis Ngannou’s return fight to MMA later this year could be his biggest challenge to date inside a cage as footage has emerged of his opponent, Renan Ferreira, towering over him in pre-fight promotional filming.

The former UFC heavyweight champion faces the 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Ferreira for the PFL Heavyweight Superfight Championship this October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ngannou's return to MMA was announced back in February after it was revealed that he would fight the winner of the Renan Ferreira vs Ryan Bader heavyweight bout at the PFL v Bellator event. Ferreira knocked Bader out in just 21 seconds with a devastating counter right.

The Brazilian, who is aptly nicknamed 'Problema', is known for his brutal knockout power. His MMA record is 13-3-3 with 11 of those wins coming via knockout. As seen in the pre-fight footage, Ferreira is a true giant, standing at 6ft 8in, a staggering four-inch advantage over the 6ft 4in Ngannou. While the height advantage is sizeable, there is only a two-inch difference in their reach. This could be The Predator's toughest fight yet, however, as he is shockingly dwarfed by Ferreira.

Francis Ngannou's Return to MMA

The heavyweight left the UFC after failing to reach an agreement over a new contract

The fight will be Ngannou's first MMA bout since his dramatic departure from the UFC last year. He left the organisation after the two parties could not agree terms on a new contract. With his departure, Ngannou became the first reigning champion to leave the UFC since BJ Penn in 2004.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Francis Ngannou had a 41% significant striking accuracy during his UFC career.

Since his departure, he famously ventured into boxing. The 37-year-old has fought two of the biggest names in the sport in Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. He lost to the former in his first professional boxing match last October via a controversial split decision, and then lost his second boxing bout to AJ this past March, via a second-round knockout.

Close

Ngannou first signed with the PFL in May 2023 to a multi-fight contract to compete in their Super Fight division. The contract also allowed him to pursue his boxing endeavours, something that the UFC would never have done.

Francis Ngannou's MMA record (as of 25/08/24) 20 fights 17 wins 3 losses By knockout 12 0 By submission 4 0 By decision 1 3

Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira

The bout will be a surefire cannot-miss fight as both men possess unbelievable knockout power, and the Godzilla-like stature of both men ensures the fight will be an incredible spectacle.

Related Jake Paul's Reaction During Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira Face-Off 'The Problem Child' was in attendance to witness the two heavyweights go face-to-face for the first time.

The Ferreira v Ngannou bout is not the only Super Fight on the PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants card. Former UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg faces the 2023 PFL women's featherweight champion Larissa Pacheco for the PFL Women's Featherweight Superfight Championship.