While in London, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre got the opportunity to check out a different form of combat. The Scottish Warrior was in attendance for UFC Fight Night at the O2 Arena, being treated to a stacked main card. Among the fighters on display were welterweight #1 Sean Brady, former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion Nathaniel Wood, and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

McIntyre, a native of Ayr, Scotland, is back on British soil as part of WWE's Road to WrestleMania tour. As well as stops in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, WWE has taken its flagship shows, Raw and SmackDown, to several venues throughout Europe as anticipation grows for WrestleMania, professional wrestling's biggest event of the year.

As well as taking in the exciting match card, McIntyre got the opportunity to meet some of the UFC alumni in attendance. Capturing photos with Michael "Venom" Page and chatting with Chris Duncan after his submission victory over Jordan Vucenic, fans on social media were shocked by one interaction in particular.

Drew McIntyre & Tom Aspinall at UFC London

The size difference between the two heavyweights is crazy

McIntyre posed for a photo with one of UFC's leading stars, Tom Aspinall, and the size difference between them was quite astounding. Despite both being classed as heavyweights in their respective disciplines, McIntyre's build in comparison to Aspinall's suggests that the Scottish Superstar is in excellent physical form heading into the Showcase of the Immortals. However, Aspinall shouldn't be too envious, having returned to form after a long injury layoff.

Aspinall tore his MCL and meniscus in his 2022 loss to Curtis Blaydes, putting him on the sidelines for a year. However, since his return, Aspinall has gained a reputation for putting his opponents down quickly. Aspinall dispatched both Marcin Tybura and Sergei Pavlovich in just over a minute - the latter fight winning him the interim UFC heavyweight championship. The English mixed martial artist was finally able to avenge his injury and loss to Blaydes in July 2023, putting his title on the line. Aspinall prevailed, knocking Blaydes out one minute into the bout.

Drew McIntyre's Road to WrestleMania

McIntyre will go one-on-one with Damian Priest at 'Mania