Incredible footage has emerged of a skier rescuing a man who had been buried in a huge pile of snow.

Francis Zuber had been enjoying the slopes at Mount Baker, Washington, before noticing a board poking out of the deep powder.

In an astonishing viral clip, Zuber can be seen rescuing snowboarder Ian Steger, in what can only be described as a miracle.

Skier saves snowboarder who was buried alive

In the video, Zuber can be seen investigating the bright object sticking out in the snow.

Soon, he realised it was a snowboard and began frantically digging with his gloves to try and reach Steger.

Fans have noted Zuber's incredible calmness in the situation, despite the life-or-death circumstances.

"Don't worry, I'm coming," he can be heard saying.

After shovelling away some deep powder with his bare hands, the truly remarkable footage shows Zuber helping to retrieve Steger, who was luckily still breathing.

"You're good, you're good, I got ya," Zuber emphasises.

He adds: "We're both going to catch our breath for a second and then I'm going to help dig you out."

Check out the incredible clip below:

VIDEO: Skier rescues snowboarder who was trapped under snow

Steger breaks silence after being saved

Experts have stressed that Steger would have died had he not been found by Zuber.

The pair have since been reunited and Steger has explained what happened and how he was feeling while trapped.

"You can see in that video that Francis was asking if I was okay," he told ABC7.

"He was letting me know he was coming up to me. I didn't hear any of that.

"It was complete darkness. I could only hear, you know, the sound of my own breathing."

He added: "One of the things that I was thinking about while I was down there was like, wow, like, I'm going to die down here.

"And I'm not going to be able to, you know, tell my fiancé how much I love her."

Speaking on how he first came to realise Steger was in trouble, Zuber said: "I caught this little flash of red out of the corner of my eye.

"And I knew it was kind of a weird thing to see because we're out of bounds. I knew something was wrong. You know, I yelled up to him, and no response."

The skier has also shared the footage on his Instagram page and warned people to always travel in pairs or as a group.

"Tree wells are real," he wrote.

"If you ski or snowboard, take a moment to watch... Started writing something really long about this experience, but I'll save that for another time and let the video speak for itself."