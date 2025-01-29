Summary The most skilful footballers today captivate fans, showcasing quality skills that make matches into art.

Young talents like Lamine Yamal and Rayan Cherki are emerging as the players who transform football into an art form.

The key factors to ranking skilful players include fan reception, overall quality, and the variety of skills and tricks they possess.

Of course, the world of football is rich with different types of players. From the towering, no-nonsense centre-back to the unpredictable striker who keeps defenders on their toes, the variety is what makes the game so thrilling. But perhaps the real show-stoppers are the wingers and attacking midfielders - those daring artists who, when given just a sliver of space, throw off the shackles of convention and unleash a storm of tricks and flicks that leave both their opponents and fans wide-eyed and slack-jawed.

Back in the day, we’d toss around the phrase "skills to pay the bills" with a grin, usually after pulling off a cheeky nutmeg or landing a rainbow flick that left our school opponents scratching their heads. But in today’s game, that’s no longer just a catchy saying - it’s a reality. There are bona fide footballing magicians out there whose artistry on the pitch is so mesmerising, they’re pocketing the big bucks for it.

These are the players who transform the pitch into their personal playground, turning every match into artwork. Without further delay, here are the 10 most skilful players in the world right now - giving legends like Ronaldinho and Zinedine Zidane a serious run for their money.

Ranking Factors

Fan reception - How entertained do the fans feel watching the player?

Overall quality - Often, the most skilful players are some of the best in the world.

Amount of skills and tricks in their locker - variety is the spice of life when it comes to being skilful.

Related 15 Most Skilful Players in Football History (Ranked) The game of football has seen a wide variety of players over the years, but who have been the most skilful people to ever grace the beautiful game?

10 Ousmane Dembele

PSG & France

While the pair overlapped at Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez hailed Ousmane Dembele's dribbling ability as "something that I have seen in very few footballers in my career". For someone who played with the likes of Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Neymar, that is quite a statement.

He may not have a big box of tricks compared to others, but Dembele's unpredictability is his charm. The jet-heeled wide man is one of the most two-footed players to ever touch a football, equally comfortable slaloming onto his left or right. What comes after one of Dembele's forward surges can be just as hard to predict, but few find themselves with as many opportunities to squander as the Frenchman.

9 Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr & Portugal

At his peak, few players in football history were as much of a nightmare for full-backs as Cristiano Ronaldo. Drifting effortlessly across the left wing for Manchester United and Real Madrid, defenders found themselves chasing shadows as the ball became a mythical object beyond their reach whenever the Portuguese legend had it at his feet.

While he still holds a touch of that magic, at nearly 40, Ronaldo has undeniably slowed. Now more of a clinical poacher for Saudi Pro League side, it's remarkable that he remains one of the most skillful players in modern football - 22 years after first making Old Trafford his personal puppet show for unwanted trespassers.

8 Savinho

Manchester City & Brazil

The first of three Brazilian footballers on this list, Savinho is by far the least experienced, but that hasn't stopped him from forging a fierce reputation of being one of the most skilful players in the Premier League right now. Although he's still learning to polish his raw talent so that he makes the right decisions at the end of his solo runs, there's no denying how good the 20-year-old is with the ball at his feet.

Weaving through traffic has never been made to look more simple than when watching the youngster's transfixing dribbling technique at Manchester City. One minute, he's shoved right out by the corner, and before you know it, he's left three defenders at sea and is in the thick of it in the box. As said earlier, the one thing missing is that final decision.

7 Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich & Germany

Even when Bayern Munich or Germany come up against a low-block so well set up that it looks like there's not even an inch gap to get the ball through a crowd of players, Jamal Musiala will find a way. That's a testament to the attacking midfielders' transcendent ability to shift the ball onto one foot, then to the other, and then leave defenders looking like statues to his theatre.

Interestingly, Musiala doesn't do anything fancy with the ball like others on this list. Instead, he sticks to his bread and butter - body feints, and quick feet are the order of the day for him, while nicknamed tricks and flicks are in short supply. Certainly, that might make him a tad boring compared to others, but it's oh-so effective.

Related 25 Best Young Players in World Football (Ranked) The most gifted young footballers on the planet have been ranked in order.

6 Lamine Yamal

Barcelona & Spain

What else can be said about Lamine Yamal that hasn't already? At just 17 years old, the Spanish sensation is already following in the footsteps of his predecessors, being spoken about in the same breath as Lionel Messi, and being tipped to become the youngest-ever footballer to win the Ballon d'Or.

And because of his youth, his skillset is still very untamed and he's given the freedom to let loose without a telling off from his managers. Already a European Championship winner, Yamal does everything with a speed unmatchable by his peers within a five-year radius of his. Blink, and defenders will miss the fact they've just been nutmegged and Barcelona or Spain have put another goal on the board thanks to the teenager's wizardy.

5 Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid & France

Kylian Mbappe has the same approach to beating a defender as he does when at the negotiating table; cold and efficient. Blessed with unrivalled acceleration, the French superstar rarely varies his dribbling technique, deliberately slowing his opponent down before bursting away in a blur of straight arms and high knees.

Such a staggering level of consistency affords Mbappe a justified sense of confidence. And so, when he does pick the ball up, there's a moment's pause in the stands of the Santiago Bernabeu - just as there was on many occasions at the Parc des Princes - as Real Madrid fans hope, or rather expect, another moment of trickery to add to the World Cup winner's skill compilation.

4 Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid & Brazil

Vinicius Junior’s most flattering praise might just be that he’s already won a Champions League, playing a pivotal role in the victory. Or perhaps it’s the uproar across the footballing world when he didn’t win the Ballon d'Or in 2024. Regardless, one thing is certain: it only takes a few touches of the ball to recognize he’s Brazilian.

The way he glides effortlessly across the pitch, playing with the carefree flair of someone still trying to impress his friends on a favela’s makeshift concrete pitch, makes watching the 24-year-old an addictive experience. He transforms football into an art form, making it look effortless as he struts his stuff. But even more crazy is the fact he can be so carefree in his playing style, yet have the lesser-known desire and determination to be crowned as one of the best footballers in the world right now, too.

3 Rayan Cherki

Lyon & France

If you're not yet familiar with Lyon boy wonder Rayan Cherki, it is heavily advised that you do your research. Despite currently plying his trade in the less frequented Ligue 1, there's a growing air of confidence radiating from France that the diminutive winger will soon be picked up by one of Europe's elite where he can really make a name for himself.

Whether pirouetting out of a tricky situation or picking up the ball on the half-turn and shifting the ball between both feet more than once to leave opposition players in a trance, the 21-year-old seems to perform every trick in his sleeve with utter perfection, and watching him go through the motions all across the pitch is like stepping into a time warp where Zinedine Zidane and Hatem Ben Arfa played in the same team.

2 Lionel Messi

Inter Miami & Argentina

How many times have you heard the football cliche: "The ball sticks to his feet like glue"? Probably as many times as you've heard the name Lionel Messi echoing through commentary, as he weaves his way through defenders, slots the ball past the goalkeeper, and into the net.

That's because the Argentine has always made skill look effortless—then again, what trait hasn’t he perfected in his illustrious career? Messi has likely never had a wayward touch in his professional life. The way he passes, shoots, dribbles, and does anything on the pitch commands attention. During his 2022 World Cup triumph, he showcased his remarkable playmaking, proving that "skilful" isn’t just about dribbling technique - it's a term that encapsulates his entire game.

1 Neymar

Santos & Brazil

The Ciranda, Passinho, Capoeira, and countless versions of the Samba - Brazil is home to a rich tapestry of dances, but no one in modern football has blended them all together and showcased them on the pitch quite like Neymar. Drawing inspiration from former Barcelona icon Ronaldinho, the 32-year-old plays the beautiful game in its purest form.

He made a name for himself at Santos, and after returning there in the January transfer window, it looks like Neymar will be able to continue doing what he does best for a few more years - use every body part except his feet to outwit bamboozled defenders. Honestly, was there ever going to be another play at the top of this list?

All statistics via Transfermarkt - correct as of 29/01/2025