Highlights Ja Morant outperformed Zion Williamson in their recent matchup, establishing himself as the better player.

Skip Bayless criticized Williamson's fitness compared to Morant, suggesting that Morant is the more valuable long-term option.

Bayless compared Morant's attacking style to that of Allen Iverson, praising his ability to consistently attack the basket successfully.

Following a 25-game suspension for flashing a firearm on social media over the offseason, Ja Morant made an emphatic return to the NBA on Tuesday, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a win over the New Orleans Pelicans with a 34-point performance and a dramatic buzzer-beating layup.

While Morant's big game put the league on notice, it also painted a stark contrast between the young guard and one of his close counterparts, Zion Williamson. The duo were selected with the top-two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft, and have been pitted against one another since they entered the league.

Five seasons into their respective careers, and many are wondering if Morant should have been the one to go No. 1 overall, considering his larger impact on the NBA so far.

NBA Career Statistics Ja Morant Zion Williamson Games 249 137 Points 22.5 25.2 Rebounds 4.8 6.8 Assists 7.4 3.8 Field goal % 47.2 60.1 3-point field goal % 31.9 33.8

While Williamson is still a force of nature at his peak, issues with his conditioning and health have kept him off the court for long stretches of his young career, placing doubt on whether he could ever reach his full potential.

Skip Bayless lays into Zion's fitness levels

"Ja, who hasn't played in months, looked in better condition than Zion!"

Morant's return to NBA action was a sight to behold, inspiring the struggling Grizzlies to a remarkable comeback in New Orleans.

On the other hand, Williamson had a disappointing outing, managing only 13 points, three rebounds, and four assists. Considering Morant had not played in an NBA game since the end of last season, Williamson was the one that should have been in better shape.

Speaking on UNDISPUTED, Bayless commended Morant for his performance while criticizing Williamson. He pointed out that Morant looked to be in far better condition, despite just returning from a 25-game hiatus.

"To my eye, last night, Ja, having not played basketball, a real game, in eight months looked in better overall condition, especially in the fourth quarter, than Zion looked! And, that's just wrong!"

Williamson has struggled with his weight since entering the NBA, despite the Pelicans' best efforts at trying to introduce healthier habits into the 23-year-old's life.

Bayless even went so far as to suggest that Morant looks to be the more viable and valuable option long-term.

"It's just hard for me to cling to the notion, that long-term, he's going to be more valuable than Ja!"

Bayless, well-known for his passionate (and sometimes, disillusioned) rants, is expressing what many around the NBA are surely thinking about the pair of rivals. Morant has been the more successful — and available — player so far, and will surely be the bigger star if both continue on the paths they're on.

Bayless compares Morant to Hall of Famer

"I've never seen anyone attack the basket like this since Allen Iverson"

Morant put the league on notice with his huge season debut on Tuesday, capping it off with a silky layup to ice the game as time expired in the fourth quarter.

The incredible play was reminiscent of some of the greatest scorers in league history. Bayless likened the clutch basket to those routinely made by Hall of Famer Allen Iverson back in the day.

"I have never seen anyone attack the basket like this so successfully and consistently since Allen Iverson!"

Morant would surely feel humbled by the comparison, as Iverson is remembered as one of the greatest scoring guards of all-time. Despite his relatively diminutive frame (6-feet, 155 pounds), The Answer played a physical, high-flying brand of basketball, killing opponents with a legendary inside-out game.

While Morant is not the shooter Iverson was, his exploits at — and above — the rim make him one of the most effective drivers in the league, and a pain for paint defenders to deal with on a nightly basis.

Shooting Splits (FG%) - 4th NBA Season Ja Morant Allen Iverson Restricted area 61.7 66.5 Mid-range 42.0 36.4 3-point range 30.7 34.1

Morant has set the bar high for his redemption season in the NBA. To expect every game to resemble his performance against the Pelicans would be unrealistic. But few players are as exciting to watch as the 24-year-old is when he's on his game.

There's a good chance there's more lofty praise and legendary comparisons to come for the Grizzlies superstar.