There have been some incredible drivers over the years in the history of F1, with Great Britain producing several of them.

The likes of Lewis Hamilton, Jim Clark, and Jackie Stewart have all written their names into the history books when it comes to British racing, and the same can be said for 1992 world champion Nigel Mansell.

Mansell mania swept through the nation in the late 80s and early 90s, with him fighting against the likes of Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, and Nelson Piquet, among others, in what was, and is, considered one of the most golden of eras in the sport's history.

Sky Sports produce Nigel Mansell F1 documentary

To help celebrate some of Mansell's incredible performances, and of course his 1992 world title winning year in the 'Red 5' Williams, then, Sky Sports have produced documentary "Williams and Mansell: Red 5" which is on Sky Documentaries and NOW.

How good was Mansell, though, in his pomp? And who of the current crop of F1 drivers are most like the Briton in terms of speed and talent? We asked two of Sky's most prominent F1 pundits, Jenson Button and Karun Chandhok, for their thoughts on exactly that...

"I think in terms of personality there's only one Nige, there really is," said 2009 world champion Button.

"But I guess in terms of putting it all on the line, probably Charles [Leclerc.] In qualifying, for example, he puts it all on the line. And, you know, he's had a few big shunts but I would say he's probably the most similar in terms of driving style and personalities is obviously different.

"I don't think there are any drivers like Nigel in F1 anymore."

"Fernando [Alonso,]" said former F1 driver Chandhok.

"It's just every time the car leaves the pits he's giving 100%. So for the engineers and for the team there's a clear reference - there's no like, 'oh the driver's having a bit of a wobble, having a bit of a bad day.' They're just on it every time. To me, I think Fernando and Max [Verstappen] are the two drivers in some ways, you know, they just ring the neck out of the thing every time they leave the pits."

One of F1's greats

Mansell was a driver that pushed to the limit as soon as he was in the car, and had a never-say-die attitude that made him a ferocious competitor up against some of the very best we've ever seen in F1.

Leclerc and Alonso both seem like good comparisons for Mansell, given the speed, talent, and commitment they have shown in their respective careers but, ultimately, as Jenson says, there really can be no one like the British driver.

A phenomenal driver and a huge personality that reignited a love and passion for motorsport and F1 in this country, Mansell will go down in history as one of Great Britain's most iconic sportsmen.

Look out for our full and exclusive chat with Karun Chandhok and Jenson Button tomorrow ahead of the British Grand Prix on all things Nigel Mansell and Red 5.

