Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has been on an absolute tear over the past month and is already making all kinds of history in just her first year in the WNBA. On Sunday, she accomplished a feat no player in the league has ever done: tally 10 straight double-doubles.

Reese did just that after she scored 10 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in their 70-62 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

WNBA legend Candace Parker, who retired just prior to this season, had the previous record with nine straight double-doubles to her name.

Reese didn't particularly have a great game as she shot just 4-of-16 from the field. But her poor shooting night didn't prevent her from making history. The Sky rookie officially achieved the feat when she converted on this freethrow late in the fourth quarter.

Angel Reese is Making a Name for Herself

Reese has been dominant over the month of June

The 2024 WNBA rookie class has been a force to be reckoned with. While most of the spotlight has gone on Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark, other players in this class are surely making their mark as well — and Reese is one of them.

Reese has been an absolute beast on the boards through the month of June. Apart from notching 10 straight double-doubles, she has also hauled in double-digit rebounds in all of Chicago's games over the entire month.

On the season, Reese is averaging 13.3 points and 11.4 rebounds. In June alone, those numbers are up to 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds.

Angel Reese Stats - June 2024 Category Stats PPG 14.5 RPG 13.2 SPG 1.6

Chicago's rookie sensation is slowly establishing herself as one of the most imposing forces in the WNBA. In fact, with her recent 16-rebound outing, Reese just surpassed Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson for the league leader in rebounds per game this season. Reese is up to 11.4 rebounds per game, while Wilson is at 11.1 per night.

The lefty forward has done her damage on the glass on the offensive end, in particular. Averaging 4.8 offensive boards, she also leads the WNBA in offensive rebounds per game by a pretty wide margin. Seattle Storm forward/center Ezi Magbegor is a far second with 2.9 offensive rebounds a game.

Reese and the Sky will have some work to do, however, as they fell out of the playoff picture with their latest loss. Regardless, Reese is still having a tremendous campaign and the sky is the limit for her as her rookie campaign goes on.