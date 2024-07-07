Highlights Angel Reese breaks Candace Parker's record for most consecutive double-doubles in WNBA history.

Reese achieved the feat during Chicago's game against the Seattle Storm.

Reese's performance since June has been exceptional, averaging 15.9 points and 13.4 rebounds.

It is only fitting that Chicago's rookie sensation takes a historic WNBA mantle from Chicago's very own. With her 13th straight double-double during their game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, Chicago Sky rookie Reese officially broke Candace Parker's record for the most consecutive double-doubles in WNBA history.

Reese achieved the feat with well over five minutes remaining in the third quarter after she scored her 11th point of the game after an offensive rebound. She went on to finish the night with 17 points and 14 rebounds on 8-of-15 shooting.

Sky is the Limit for Angel Reese

Reese also broke a Candace Parker record last week

It was only last week when Reese also surpassed Parker for the most consecutive double-doubles in a single season. Now, she has taken it up a notch by standing alone in the record books and being the outright holder of the prestigious accomplishment.

Reese has been on an absolute tear for the Sky ever since the onset of June. Since she began her double-double streak on June 4th, the lefty has averaged 16.0 points and 13.5 rebounds over her last 13 games.

She has also notched 14 straight games of double-digit rebounds and has grabbed over 10 boards in 15 of her last 16 outings.

Reese is Making a Run at Rookie of the Year

Reese and Caitlin Clark are having a Rookie of the Year race for the ages

For those who think that Indiana Fever rookie star Caitlin Clark is just going to cruise her way to the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award, Reese might have to say something about that.

A day after Clark became the first rookie to ever notch a triple-double, Reese responded by setting the historic record that she's had on her radar over the past week.

The two former college rivals have taken their rivalry to the pros and this is only setting up a Rookie of the Year race for the ages.

Rookie of the Year Race Category Caitlin Clark Angel Reese PPG 16.1 14.0 RPG 6.0 11.8 APG 7.4 1.8 SPG 1.5 1.6 FG% 39.3% 41.8%

Apart from their individual brilliance, the Sky and Fever are also neck-and-neck in the WNBA standings. Indiana has now leapfrogged Chicago for 7th place in the WNBA playoff picture following the Sky's loss on Sunday. The Fever picked up a massive win on Saturday night by taking down the top-seeded New York Liberty.