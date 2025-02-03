Southampton are closing in on a deal to sign Strasbourg defender Abakar Sylla on loan until the end of the season, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported on Sky Sports.

The Saints are reportedly nearing an agreement over the 22-year-old centre-back's arrival on a temporary deal with an option to buy, as they look to bolster Ivan Juric’s backline on transfer deadline day.

Sylla, who joined Strasbourg from Club Brugge in July 2023, has struggled for regular minutes in France this term, making just eight starts in Ligue 1 and five appearances off the bench.

The Ivory Coast international now looks set to become Southampton’s second senior signing of the winter window, after midfielder Albert Gronbaek's arrival on loan.

Southampton Nearing Abakar Sylla Deal

Loan move with an option to buy

Di Marzio, speaking live on air on Sky Sports News, revealed that Southampton are close to signing Sylla on loan with an option to buy on deadline day:

“Sylla is a defender at Strasbourg. He is going to Southampton and the two clubs are trying to close this deal, including an option to buy.”

Southampton are anticipating a busy end to the transfer deadline day, with Royal Antwerp forward Victor Udoh also in their sights.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the south coast club have already agreed a fee to sign the 20-year-old winger, whose departure could see Cameron Archer leave.

The ex-Aston Villa ace is believed to be a target for Championship table-toppers Leeds United, who saw their loan bid rejected last week.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Transfer Updates on Arsenal, Man Utd and Tottenham Fabrizio Romano has exclusively shared updates coming out of Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-02-25.