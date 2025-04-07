Newcastle United could see one of their most-loved players leaving in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with Sandro Tonali seemingly stating his desire to leave the club after a two-year spell in the north-east.

Tonali spent three years at AC Milan, proving to be one of the best midfielders in Europe during his time at the San Siro, and since his £55million move to Newcastle, he's made strong impressions at St. James' Park with Eddie Howe's side having won their first major trophy in 70 years last month. But he could still leave this summer, according to Sky Sports - with a desire to leave potentially rocking their midfield ranks.

Report: Sandro Tonali 'Has Desire' to Leave Newcastle United

The Italian midfielder has played well this season but could depart

The report by Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri states that although the Premier League campaign isn't over just yet, Newcastle are preparing for the summer transfer window - but they may have taken a hit with their plans, with the club 'learning' of Tonali's desire to leave.

Sandro Tonali's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =4th Goals 2 =7th Key Passes Per Game 0.4 11th Tackles Per Game 1.5 =5th Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =4th Match rating 6.70 10th

The Italian only moved to Tyneside just under two years ago from AC Milan in a mega-money move, scoring on his debut against Aston Villa with the Magpies looking to qualify for the Champions League once again - though in October of that season, Tonali was banned from playing for ten months for breaching betting regulations, ruling him out for the campaign and EURO 2024.

The £155,000-per-week star has returned in fine form this season with four goals in 36 games, forming a fine midfield trio with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton - though with a desire to leave, it could leave the Magpies to look elsewhere for a potential replacement.

The Magpies need to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, and that will require them to sell key players to invest heavily during the window. As such, Tonali could be sacrificed, with the report further stating that Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze could be sought-after as his replacement if the Italian midfielder is to leave.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sandro Tonali has 23 caps for Italy, scoring twice.

Newcastle currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, though they are just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with two games in hand - and if they finish in the top five of the standings, a Champions League place will be all but secured for the Magpies for the second year from three.

