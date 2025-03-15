Tottenham are not expected to trigger the buy option clause in Timo Werner's contract, with the player set to return to RB Leipzig, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The German joined Spurs on loan in January 2024 for the remainder of the season with an option to buy in the summer of that year. The North Londoners opted against triggering the clause then, and instead decided to extend Werner's loan for another season.

He has struggled to assert himself in boss Ange Postecoglou's pecking order, scoring just thrice in Tottenham colours, and his time at the club looks to soon be coming to an end.

Tottenham Forward Werner to Return to Leipzig

The side will not be signing the player permanently



Werner was once considered among the most sought-after players in Europe after he netted a tremendous 34 times in all competitions for RB Leipzig in the 2019/20 season. His move to Chelsea the following season did not meet expectations however, and he eventually returned to Germany in 2022.

Tottenham were offered what could have been a remarkable bargain when they took the "absolutely rapid" 29-year-old on loan with an option to buy for £8.5 million, had he performed anywhere close to his near best. But Werner's performances have dwindled since arriving back in London, and he will now return to Germany, as confirmed by Plettenberg.

Timo Werner's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 18 Minutes Played 516 Goals 0 Assists 3 Shots per 90 1.40 Key Passes per 90 1.75

Meanwhile, Spurs managed to land Bayern Munich talent Mathys Tel in the dying embers of the January window, and they could propose a permanent deal this summer. It remains to be seen whether the Frenchman will remain open to such an opportunity, but the club is expected to add two new forwards regardless, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

As per TBR Football, Tottenham could be offered the chance to sign a different Bayern Munich star in Leroy Sane, who will be a free agent at the end of this season as things stand.

Additionally, Romano refused to rule out the possibility of Spurs making a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who could be available on a cheap deal.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 15/03/2025