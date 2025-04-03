Arne Slot's Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table back to 12 points after a narrow 1-0 victory against fierce rivals Everton on Wednesday night. Fans watching the Merseyside derby in the UK spotted something unusual ahead of the highly-anticipated kick-off.

Both clubs had two and a half weeks without a game due to the international break and FA Cup weekend, but the clash at Anfield was a hotly contested affair, with Diogo Jota's goal sealing the three points for Slot's title hopefuls. There was controversy as Luis Diaz appeared to be offside in the build-up to the only goal, while Everton's James Tarkowski was deemed lucky not to be sent off for a high challenge on Alexis Mac Allister.

However, rival fans believe they noticed something equally controversial before a ball had even been kicked. The famous 'You'll Never Walk Alone' anthem was belted out ahead of the referee's whistle as it always is, but something appeared off about Sky Sports' broadcasting of the song.

Merseyside Derby YNWA Questioned by Fans

'Sky Sports just outed themselves for playing YNWA'

Per the Daily Mail, Sky Sports have been accused by football supporters of playing a pre-recorded track over the top of the Liverpool fans singing You'll Never Walk Alone. The feeling is that the broadcast was seeking to enhance the atmosphere, as the audio appeared to be out of sync. Listen to the video below: