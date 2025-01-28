Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could be set for an exit from Old Trafford in the coming week - with Italian giants Roma thought to be interested in his services on a potential loan deal away from the Theatre of Dreams.

Roma currently sit ninth in Serie A, on their third manager of the season in Claudio Ranieri. But with the former Leicester City boss having gone unbeaten in his last six and with just one loss in his last eight games in the top-flight, there is a chance that they can qualify for Europe in the coming months.

Report: Casemiro 'Open' to Roma Move

The Brazilian has been out of favour at United in recent months

The report by Gianluca Di Marzio states that Casemiro has been evaluated by Roma in the event of Leandro Paredes' departure from the club, and he is open to the move after suffering hardship at United. The Brazilian could be allowed to leave in the January transfer window having failed to cement his place in Ruben Amorim's first-team.

Casemiro's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 15th Goals 1 =8th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 4th Tackles Per Game 2.8 3rd Interceptions Per Game 0.6 11th Match rating 6.79 =4th

Sky Sports, according to Di Marzio, had previously reported that United would have preferred to let Casemiro leave permanently - though they haven't received an acceptable offer for his services just yet, and as such, United would be open to a loan move in the transfer window to remove his huge salary from the wage bill. But more importantly, Casemiro has opened the door to a potential move to Roma, which could be a crucial standpoint in the coming week.

The midfielder has only started three games under Amorim in the Premier League, including a rare call-up to the starting lineup to face Newcastle United at the turn of the year - though he wasn't brilliant for the visit of the Magpies and United lost yet another game at Old Trafford as a result.

He's had more joy in the Europa League with a start away at Viktoria Plzen, but minutes have been limited in Amorim's mobile, physical system and that could see his exit to the Italian capital.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro has scored seven goals in 75 caps for Brazil.

The midfielder joined as a £60million marquee signing from Real Madrid back in 2022, but he's failed to replicate the talents he showed in the Spanish capital and under Amorim, that would spell his exit from the club.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-01-25.

