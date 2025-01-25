Sky Sports were forced to issue an on-air apology to Manchester City shortly before their Premier League encounter with Chelsea after Tim Sherwood made some controversial comments about the club on television. It hasn't been a great campaign for Pep Guardiola's side. Both on the pitch and away from it, there has been plenty of drama.

Performances were well under par and the club embarked on their worst stretch of form since Guardiola took charge in 2016. Their title defence looked wrapped up by the time December rolled around. Off of the turf, though, things weren't any smoother. The investigation into the club's 115 Premier League charges continued and long-time servant Kyle Walker wanted out and eventually joined AC Milan on loan.

To try and turn things around, City got busy in the January transfer window. They splashed the cash on several different names including highly-rated striker Omar Marmoush. It was their business on the market, though, that led to former Premier League winner Sherwood making some comments on Soccer Saturday and it forced Sky Sports to say sorry.

He claimed City 'make their own rules'

During Soccer Saturday's coverage of the day's Premier League fixtures, the topic of City's transfer business came up and Sherwood didn't hold back when discussing the club and their actions. In quotes shared by the Mirror, the former Blackburn Rovers man said:

"They seem to be the only team who can spend money and they’ve got 115 [charges] over their head. These players they’ve brought in are certainly for now and the future. They’re trying to build for the future. They made a mistake by not buying in the summer. If there’s players available they will go and get them, even if they have to pay over the top, they don’t care. Man City make their own rules up."

The comments didn't go down well and it wasn't long before the broadcaster issued an apology to City live on television shortly before their match against Chelsea. After the show returned from a short ad break, presenter Simon Thomas addressed Sherwood's comments and was forced to apologise.

The 51-year-old, who has been presenting the show following Jeff Stelling's departure at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, said: "Welcome back, before we get underway, the whistles going around the country, we had a conversation earlier today in the build up about Manchester City, their transfer business. There was a comment made about Manchester City and the rules. I just want to say that they are absolutely not the views of Sky Sports and we apologise to Manchester City for those comments."