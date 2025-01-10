Timo Werner will not be leaving Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window to join Eintracht Frankfurt, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The German forward has struggled so far this season after extending his loan move at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but he won't be leaving the club in the January transfer window. Despite his lack of attacking returns, Ange Postecoglou still sees the German as an important player, starting him in their most recent league game against Newcastle, and bringing him off the bench most weeks.

A key part of the Lilywhites squad, which is already very thin due to their injury crisis, Werner will remain in north London until at least the summer, where Spurs have an option to purchase the forward for £8.5 million.

With Omar Mamoush set to join Manchester City, Frankfurt are on the hunt for a replacement, but Werner will not be that man. Marmoush, who has 13 goals in 15 league appearances this season, will be incredibly difficult to replace, but the fee, which is set to be north of £50 million, may make that task easier.

Werner's Premier League Struggles

The German has never been prolific in England's top flight

Writing on his personal X account, Sky Sports' Plettenberg said:

"Rumours linking Eintracht Frankfurt with Timo Werner are wide of mark! "The 28-year-old, under contract with Tottenham until the end of this season and recently in the starting XI, is currently not a topic at Eintracht Frankfurt – even if Omar #Marmoush were to leave."

First joining the Premier League with Chelsea in 2020 after scoring nearly 100 goals in four years at RB Leipzig, Werner was expected to continue his goal scoring form in West London. However, he went on to score just 23 times in 89 games at Stamford Bridge, and his performances left a lot to be desired. After a poor two years, where he did win the Champions League, he returned to RB Leipzig on a contract worth £200,000-per-week in a bid to get his career back on track.

Despite his lack of goal threat, his value to the team is evident, as his electric pace can create a chance from nothing, and if his final ball were to improve, then he could be a very good player. Although, aged 28, it seems unlikely he will reach the heights that he could have.

His future at Tottenham beyond this season remains in doubt, but he will certainly not be joining Eintracht Frankfurt this window.

Timo Werner Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 17 Goals 0 Assists 3 Shots per game 0.8 Pass accuracy 74.2

All statistics correct via WhoScored- as of 10/01/2025.