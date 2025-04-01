Arsenal are seriously interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane on a free transfer this summer, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Gunners have already held talks over the Germany international’s potential return to the Premier League, although Bayern could still extend his contract and end speculation over his future.

The Bundesliga giants are reportedly in negotiations with Sane over a new deal but have yet to present an official offer, with less than three months remaining on his contract.

Sane is believed to be keen on a move to the Emirates this summer, with reports suggesting the 29-year-old is even willing to take a pay cut from his £320,000-a-week salary.

Arsenal Remain Keen on Leroy Sane

Hold talks over the 29-year-old’s arrival

According to Plettenberg, some Bayern officials remain sceptical about Sane’s renewal, although discussions are ongoing to extend the 29-year-old’s contract amid growing interest from Arsenal:

Sane, who spent four seasons at Manchester City, left the Premier League for Bayern in 2020 and has been in impressive form under Vincent Kompany recently.

The 29-year-old has contributed six goal involvements in his last seven Bundesliga appearances, helping Bayern maintain their lead over reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the table.

Sane has made 36 appearances for Bayern this season across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists.

He is believed to be among several winger targets for Arsenal, including Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, who would be a much more expensive signing due to his €58m (£49m) release clause.

Leroy Sane's Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 23 Goals 9 Assists 4 Expected goals 7.9 Minutes played 1,226

