Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could still add a striker to his ranks on transfer deadline day, according to reports - with Bayern Munich prodigy Mathys Tel in their sights ahead of a potential last-gasp move that sees them as frontrunners over fellow Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The club's for a striker hasn't been a secret this window. Continued links to Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres amongst others has seen them constantly touted with a talisman, and an approach for Ollie Watkins last week was rejected by Aston Villa. However, they could find joy in Tel.

Report: Arsenal 'in Race' For Mathys Tel

The Frenchman has been made available by Bayern

The report by Florian Plettenberg states that Arsenal are in the race for Tel's signature, alongside other options - but with time running out in the transfer market, they could now be the frontrunners as a result of the broken down talks with United.

Negotiations between United and Bayern have now completely collapsed. No agreement could be reached between the two clubs on Sunday evening, with Bayern rejecting everything that the Red Devils proposed to them.

Despite Tel's preference being to join the Red Devils, any move to join Ruben Amorim will not happen at this stage - and he could still find his way to England, with the Gunners refusing to give up in the race for his services.

But with 'unbelievable' Tel in their sights - as he was labelled by Plettenberg back in March after scoring for Bayern against Freiburg - being available for transfer, he could still make his way to the Emirates as we enter the final few hours of the window.